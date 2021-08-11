The Register has avoided the Dutch education IT crisis by Google agreeing to “key privacy improvements”





Google has agreed to “significantly improve privacy” after being threatened by the Dutch Data Protection Agency (DPA) to ban the use of Google Workspace in education.

In May, DPA warned that eight-tenths of Google’s productivity suite, Workspace’s “high data protection risk,” still remains despite the company’s response.

Chocolate Factory agrees to mitigate these risks after the government-employed data consultant Privacy Group called Google “fierce negotiations with representatives of Dutch schools and higher education institutions.” It seems that it was done. Dutch Data Protection Agency. “

According to the report, Workspace is used in 52% of primary schools, 36% of junior high schools, and some faculties of four universities, so the impact of such enforcement could have been significant. The Dutch DPA warned that these facilities would need to “stop using Google Workspace before the start of the school year” this fall. This “did the school and its managers have to switch to the new software during the summer vacation.”

What did Google actually agree with? In an email to the press, the privacy company said, “Like Microsoft, Google will be the processor of diagnostic data. This is only this data about individual use of the service for Google’s school-approved purposes. It means that it can be processed.

“These objectives have three purposes: to provide and protect our services, and to keep our services up-to-date. That’s why Google uses student and student personal data for advertising, marketing, profiling, or big data analysis. Google is also developing a data processor version of the Chromebook and a Chrome browser for business and educational customers. “

Under the EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), data processors, unlike data controllers, are administrators who “determine the purpose and means of processing personal data” (Chapter 1.4.7).

What exactly is the difference between Chrome OS and these special versions of Chrome and will it be available outside of Dutch educational institutions? This isn’t entirely clear, so I asked Google.

However, this detailed report includes guarantees that spelling and grammar machine learning is limited to “within the customer’s own enterprise domain.” The default ad personalization setting is turned off for new users. There are also inspection tools that allow administrators to view customer data in diagnostic data. There’s also a “new warning with a feedback form to warn end users not to share sensitive data with Google.”

Core and additional services Google provides for education

According to the privacy company, “Fully adapting the role of the data processor requires significant technical and organizational changes to Google’s systems and processes that cannot be implemented overnight. , High risk is mitigated before the start of a new school year. “

Details, details

There are some caveats. One of the key concerns of the Dutch DPA is the mixture of Workspace applications and what are called “additional services” such as YouTube, search, Scholar, photos and maps. When a user who logs in to the workspace accesses YouTube or performs a search, it does not meet the conditions of the workspace, but from Google’s point of view, it is the same logged-in user, so it is the responsibility of privacy, especially the educational institution. Is there any effect? To protect the personal data of children and students?

According to the privacy company, kids and students are “automatically signed out when they access the search” and are treated as anonymous users, so the search isn’t too bad. However, even anonymous users have realized that they need to click on threatening contracts. Use search with only partial opt-out.

Blocking dialogs faced by anonymous Google search users

However, for other additional services, “Google does not offer this privacy protection.” Therefore, “schools and universities must use the option to technically ban end users from accessing additional services,” reports a Dutch consultant.

Users who still want access will still be able to access it, but they will only be exempt from liability from the school or university after creating a second private Google account. Embedded use of YouTube videos in slides or Google Classroom is permitted, and Google states that embedded video cookies comply with “agreement measures” by the beginning of the school year.

More importantly, Dutch educational institutions need to sign up for a contract with Google that includes a “new privacy fix,” and schools need to conduct their own data protection research.

“All schools and universities are responsible for assessing potential additional risks to student / student and employee rights and freedoms and determining whether actual use of Workspace for Education is GDPR compliant. , You can take responsibility, “said the privacy company.

According to the privacy company, “Google has agreed to be more transparent,” at least when it comes to documenting the personal data it collects.

The risk here is high in that what’s happening in the Netherlands can reach the EU as a whole, and Google lets young people become familiar with the service and continue to do business with them. But will Google change the way data is retrieved? Probably a little in this narrow context.

Dutch experience has shown that regulation can be effective in mitigating Big Tech’s behavior, but another relevant question is that the IT departments of Dutch schools and universities do everything. With that in mind, we are within immediate compliance with these privacy requirements. Other demands for their service.

