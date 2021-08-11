Depression Treatment Company Flow Ends Series A Round-Med-Tech Innovation





Flow Neuroscience, creator of the medically approved Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) device and behavior therapy app for depression, has completed a Series A investment round led by CSS group Khosla Ventures through Swiss Health Ventures and Zhlke Ventures. did.

This funding will make existing depression treatments more patient-specific, accelerate the development of non-pharmaceutical self-management solutions for other psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, and expand the United States through clinical trials and FDA approval. It will be accelerated.

The planned expansion features a headset that uses tDCS technology to provide mild stimulation to combat depression, following Flows’ success in treating patients across the UK and EU over the past two years. .. The investment round will allow the company to strengthen its offerings to the European market, serve patients in its native language and prepare to enter the US market.

Founded by clinical psychologist Daniel Manson and neuroscientist Eric Len, a Swedish-born medical technology company is humbled to bridge the treatment gap between medications with its first solution, the Flow Headset. I grew up from the beginning.

Investors from around the world are coming together to support Froze’s efforts to expand its business internationally. It strongly supports state-of-the-art treatments. The round will be led by Khosla Ventures, CSS Group, Swiss Health Ventures and Zhlke Ventures, and will be led by top Japanese-based venture capital firms Global Brain, SOSVs HAX and San Francisco-based major patent firm Schox. Kirin Holdings also participated through the Health Innovation Fund. Cross-continental participants drive Flow Neurosciences’ core mission to create innovative treatments for mental health disorders that are side-effect-free, easily accessible, and empowering patients and clinicians.

CSS Group Michael Rieger, Head of Innovation Operations and Portfolio at CSS Group, said: Flow offers a whole new way to treat clinical depression by applying previously unavailable technologies. CSS is investing in Flow to give patients access to this therapeutic approach, bridging the gap in the healthcare system.

Dr Patrick Griss, executive partner of Zhlke, added: We are looking for truly disruptive technologies that will make a positive difference in the world. We are passionate about developing treatments that address the negative side effects of antidepressants and allow patients to be autonomous about how their health can be treated. Thing.

In addition to this, with an investment from Khosla Ventures, a leading US venture capital firm, and Global Brain along with Kirin’s holdings, Flow will extend its treatment to the US and APAC, paving the way for market access to patients. You can fund open clinical trials. And the clinician.

Khosla’s partners Alexander Morgan, MD PhD, said: Providing this portable, self-managed treatment to patients in the United States creates a scalable and accessible solution to support millions of people with depression. For other treatments. We believe that everyone in the world should have access to personalized, data-driven therapies. Flow also empowers users to provide substantial convenience and privacy. People can use it at home when they choose.

Looking to the future, Flow aims to increase its reach and accessibility for the ultimate treatment and management of mental health disorders. Flow provides digital and remote devices to allow researchers to recruit more participants and perform trials at a much faster pace without relying on clinic participation, thus tDCS for depression. Helps change the scientific research on the effects of. This will enable globally scalable expansion through clinical trial validation and the development of similar solutions for anxiety.

Daniel Mnsson, a clinical psychologist and co-founder of Flow Neuroscience, said: To advance current treatments to be more patient-specific and treat more people suffering from depression. Accelerate collaboration with healthcare systems to provide clinician-prescribed alternative options and complementary solutions to reduce latency. We will also work with researchers in the field of tDCS to further validate self-managed treatment solutions for a wide range of mental health disorders such as anxiety.

