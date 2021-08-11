Start time, patch notes, details, etc.





Season 5 of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is about to begin. The exact times when you can start playing a new update are: This season we bring you 4 new weapons, 5 new maps, and new zombie content. The dismantling mode, which is popular with fans, is back with a new mode called Double Agent, which is very similar to Among Us. It’s here that Season 5 begins with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Start Time

Update: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s in-game Season 4 Battle Pass timer seems to have been extended by 24 hours. Initially set to end on August 11th at 9pm PT / 12 AM ET, it will end on August 12th, 24 hours later, and Season 5 will be released on August 13th. Become. Season 5 updates may be released. The day before, August 11th, 9 pm PT / 12 AMET. The rest of the original article is:

There is no official announcement from Treyarch or Raven yet, but players have noticed that the Battle Pass timer for Game Season 4 has been extended by 24 hours.

The timer was set to end at 9 pm PST on August 11th, but the timer ends at 9 pm PST on August 12th. It is not yet clear if there will be a delay in the new season.

The update will be released one day early, but new content will not be accessible until Season 5 officially launches. With the release of Season 5, we’ll also be releasing a new update for Call of Duty: Warzone, so be sure to download it if you plan to play Battle Royale.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Patch Note

The official patch notes for Black Ops Cold War Season 5 haven’t been released yet, but Treyarch already shares most of the key features of this update. Here’s what you can expect:

New Mode: Double Spy starts with 10 players assigned one of three roles: Double Spy: You need to eliminate everyone else or set explosives around the map Investigator: You can use clues to target suspicious double agents as nominees New mode to identify and eliminate double agents: Demolition attackers destroy a pair of active bomb sites When trying, the two teams fight and the defender needs to prevent the explosion. 5 new multiplayer maps Echelon (6v6, on sale) Slam (6v6, on sale) Showroom (2v2 / 3v3, on sale) Drive-in (6v6, during the season) Zoo (6v6, during the season) New Scorestreak New Zombie Content New Benefits: Death Recognition New Field Upgrades: Tesla Storm New Support Weapons: Flamethrowers New Occurrence Content New Areas: Secure New Purpose: Transport New Vehicles: Tanks New Craft Items: Grappling Hooks New Onslaught Content New Map: Echeron New Intel

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

-This article was updated on August 10, 2021

