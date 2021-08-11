Google is considering switching FLoC to a topic-based approach, as executives acknowledge that cookie replacement may be a fingerprint.





Lead engineers who assist Google’s guide to privacy sandbox development have revealed the following signs of the company’s most advanced cookie-free ad targeting method. Possibility of updating the Federated Learning of Cohorts targeting method detailed in a recent engineering research event includes assigning topic categories to websites and people instead of assigning opaque numeric cohort IDs. Considering changes, even if the company doesn’t take the approach, shows Google’s perception that the original version of FLoC was not only opaque to the advertising industry, but also presented users with new privacy breaches.

“It may make sense to stick to the topic rather than the cohort,” said Josh Karlin, technical lead manager for Google’s Chrome browser division’s privacy sandbox team, on the Internet engineering task on July 26. Said at the Force meeting. The video of the meeting has been published on YouTube and is embedded below.

In a 20-minute session, Karlin showed how an updated version of FLoC enables interest-based ad targeting without cookies. To do so, the algorithm system may generate a topic-centric ID associated with the subject of the website that people visit. Think of it as “performing arts” or “fitness” rather than assigning an opaque numerical cohort ID. It’s hard to express and still understand. Despite being clearly incomprehensible, FLoC’s original cohort-based approach raises clear warning signs about how they can be used to identify people among privacy advocates, and they The fear turned out to be fairly well-founded.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” a Google spokeswoman told Digiday about a future version of FLoC. The company will finish testing the original iteration on July 13th and will incorporate feedback from the web community into future versions before starting the test update.

By adopting a topic-based approach, advertisers, ad technology companies, website publishers, and people will have a clearer understanding of how ads are targeted by this approach. “Topics have many advantages over cohorts. Users can see and understand what is being said about themselves,” Karlin said.

Karlin didn’t elaborate on how the browser-based FloC process changes, but provided some clues.

Google may assign site topics based on different interests that are reflected in the sites that users visit during a particular week. Topics derive from a much shorter list of published standardized topics, rather than choosing from thousands of cohort IDs. Similar to Interactive Advertising Bureau’s content classification. “For example, there are 256 topics, as opposed to a cohort of about 30,000,” Karlin said. This makes it less useful when connecting to other types of data to identify a person. People may be able to opt in or out of themselves on topics assigned to them.

In general, many observers and industry stakeholders are gloomy about the concepts that Carlin introduced at the conference, a new topic-based concept for participants in the Worldwide Web Consortium forum, where Google officially manages privacy. Does not seem to be officially introduced. Sandbox initiative.

“The next version of FLoC may work much like a recent origin trial, except that it uses the topic or keyword of the page in place of or in addition to the domain name.” Said Don Marty’s vp. Cafe Media’s ecosystem innovation that closely monitors Google’s privacy sandbox efforts. But he said, “I don’t know anything about how the next release of FLoC will differ from the previous release.”

FLoC Facilitates Fingerprints The topic-centric approach Google is considering is aimed at, at least in part, quelling privacy concerns. Karlin himself acknowledged that by generating new data points, FLoC IDs could be used to enable a fingerprinting technique that stitches someone’s ID together.

“FLoC adds a new fingerprint surface, and that’s true,” Carlin said. “Topic-oriented updates can dramatically reduce the usefulness of FLoC for cross-site scripting,” he said. He said the new approach could interfere with fingerprinting because it reduces the number of “bits” of information or signals that may have been used to detect identity with older versions. rice field. Adding random topics to the site, he said, is another way that updated versions of FLoC may reduce fingerprinting capabilities.

“Google may switch to more topic-based identities because they need to understand the behavior of interest from advertisers and discourage companies from trying to enrich their cohort identities themselves. It’s possible, “said John Golding, head of strategy in the United States. MiQ builds technology and provides services to help agencies and brand clients run programmatic advertising campaigns. “This is good because if publishers and advertising tech companies try to return interest to older cohort IDs, they may have risked compromising the privacy of the entire framework,” he said. rice field.

The original FLoC approach attacks from privacy advocates who claim that companies have created new ways to track and in some cases identify people, rather than targeting ads in a way that protects people’s privacy. received. Google said it would mitigate privacy breaches by publicly pushing back privacy-related criticisms and removing correlations with sensitive website content categories through the development of the first iteration of the technology.

But as the system’s cohort IDs begin to penetrate the digital advertising ecosystem, advertising agencies and tech companies will almost certainly strip off some of the system’s privacy-protecting veneers to see what they can learn. I started messing around with them. Digiday hopes that identity technology providers will use cohort identities to improve the accuracy of systems that detect people’s identities, with advertising agencies and other tech providers intercepting identities and existing users. He reported that he was analyzing how to use it in combination with his profile.

“We are always looking for options on how to make our privacy sandbox proposals more private while supporting the free and open web,” said a Google spokeswoman.

Carlin added in his speech: These ideas will be openly discussed, refined, tested and better understood for privacy. [implications].. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/marketing/google-switch-floc-cookie-replacement-fingerprinting-potential/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos