Skyrim is definitely better at the breath of wild gliders





Skyrims Paraglider looks and works like a BotW glider. Screenshot: LokiWasTaken / NickNak / Nexus Mods

For games that have Sky in their name (and the giant winged fire-breathing monsters are becoming more prominent), Skyrim doesn’t spend a lot of time in the sky. more than this. As PCGamesN discovered, brave mods have introduced gliders into Bethesdas’ vast role-playing games.

Developed by modders Loki Was Taken and Nick Nak, Skyrims Paraglider is a replica of The Legend of Zelda’s Breath of the Wild glider. In the Nintendo 2017 open-world game, Link was able to strumming a paraglider and sail outdoors as if it were a breeze from a nap or the like. Like BotW, Skyrim has many cliffs, rocky mountains, cliffs, mountains, and wide open areas, with an even greater emphasis on wind. In retrospect, adding a mechanic to Skyrim seems easy.

Add-ons are currently available for Nexus Mods, but there are some prerequisites to keep in mind. One requires Skyrim Script Extender and its compatible address library. You also need the Nemesis Unlimited Behavior Engine and you need to make sure that the paraglider is at the end of the engine’s prioritization list.

Now, have you set everything? Even after installing the mod, you still have to do the hard work of actually tracking it in-game.

Let’s start with Falkreath. Head east until you reach the fork in the road. You should see the man fall from the sky. His corpse has a diary. Read it. Then, at the fork, go left, at the next fork, go right, then at the fork, go right (passing the stream) and follow the path above the mountain. If it snows a little around you, you will know that you are in the right direction. At the first intersection, turn right and follow the path until you hit another intersection. At that point you need to turn right. You will see some wooden stairs. There is a glider in the wooden pavilion with an inappropriate fire in the center of the top.

If it’s too much text for you, here’s a video walkthrough:

Skyrims Paraglider is currently incompatible with the game’s first-person view, but its creator hopes that options will be available in future versions.

