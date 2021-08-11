Google Chromebook slows down, suggesting that the COVID PC boom is flagged





TAIPEI-Google’s Chromebook maker has significantly reduced component orders with the first sign that the boom in the blockade of PC sales may be nearing its end.

By 2020, sales of lightweight notebook-style computers running on Google’s Chrome operating system almost doubled as schools switched to distance learning.

Recently, PC companies have reduced orders to suppliers by at least 20%, several industry executives have told Nikkei Asia. The reduction suggests that 10 million fewer Chromebooks will ship this year compared to previous estimates provided by PC companies.

“Earlier this year, during the global chip crisis, we were asked to add components for Chromebooks every day,” said an executive at Genesys Logic, a notebook chip supplier from several computer makers. .. “But there have been sudden fixes since July.”

Executives from one of the top five PC companies in the world who refused to nominate show signs of slowing demand for Chromebooks in some markets, including the United States, although there are still major projects to supply Chromebooks to Japanese schools. I confirmed with Nikkei that it will be done. It will continue next year.

“Demand in the US market is expected to accelerate very rapidly from last year and soften towards the end of this year,” said an executive.

According to research firm IDC, Chromebook shipments surged from 16.7 million units in 2019 to 32.5 million units last year, and Google licensed products to PC companies such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asustek Computer in 2011. Has achieved rapid growth since it started.

Elan Microelectronics, a microcontroller manufacturer that supplies almost every laptop manufacturer in the world, is also aware of the slowdown. “We previously estimated that Chromebook shipments would reach up to 55 million units a year,” said a company executive. “Currently, it has the potential to reach around 45 to 50 million units, which will affect global notebook demand and this year’s shipping forecast.”

Another executive at a contract notebook maker supplying HP, Dell, Asustek, and Acer confirmed to Nikkei that Chromebook orders were slowing, and schools reopened in many countries, resulting in the final distance education. He accused demand of slowing down.

Chromebook shipments have increased significantly since last year, executives said. “It was just not as demanding as all computer makers expected in early 2021,” executives explained.

Due to the low cost of notebooks, it is very popular for remote learning and requires less computing power and internal storage than traditional laptops. According to IDC data, the overall PC market, including computers running Microsoft Windows and Apple’s Mac OS, grew modestly at 13% last year, but still shows the best performance in 10 years.

Chromebook economics also seemed to be a factor in the sudden slowdown, as global chip shortages have led manufacturers to prioritize more profitable and more expensive notebooks, according to executives. The supply of some components has improved, but display driver integrated circuits, transceivers, power management, and other chips are still hard to come by.

Higher display panel prices due to a lack of components also affected demand for Chromebooks, Elan executives told Nikkei. “If the price of the 11-inch display panel, which is primarily used in Chromebooks, is as high as the price of the 14-inch display commonly used in high-end commercial laptops, all computer makers turn around. I will do it. ” To make those higher priced ones. “

Jeff Lin, president of Wistron, one of the world’s leading notebook computer makers with clients Acer, Asustek and Dell, recently noticed the same trend.

“Education and consumer momentum have begun to slow. [notebook] “After all, the education notebook market has been in strong demand for over a year, and demand is not always at this high level,” he told reporters.

Another contract manufacturer’s manager said, “We’re still creating a backlog of Chromebooks that were delayed due to a lack of components and chips, but new orders for educational notebooks aren’t as strong as we expected earlier this year.” It states.

TrendForce analyst Eric Chiou said the need for displays used in Chromebooks peaked with recent global demand for the new semester. “The party and educational application for consumers may be over,” he said.

IDC analyst Joey Yen told Nikkei Asia that her agency also noticed a slowdown in the Chromebook. “Digital transformation in the education market is still happening,” she said. “But it’s not that dramatic. [when] The pandemic began to renew the world, forcing schools to close. “

Laptop sales are projected to decline already in 2022 after a significant two-year increase, with IDC down from about 261 million next year to 268 million this year. .. Yen said her agency is considering the forecast.

HP officials told Nikkei Asia that PCs are essential to keep working, learning, and entertaining in the hybrid world, but Acer officials said the overall demand for notebooks is still in the industry. He said it exceeded the supply capacity. Representatives also said Acer has been managing the supply chain since last year to mitigate chip and component shortages. HP and Acer haven’t said whether they’ve noticed a slowdown in educational notebooks.

Asustek declined to comment prior to Wednesday’s earnings announcement. Lenovo also declined to comment. Google couldn’t comment and Dell didn’t respond by the release time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Technology/Google-Chromebook-slows-hinting-at-flagging-COVID-PC-boom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos