



RTIH: How was the industry reaction so far?

JH: That was overwhelmingly positive. We have won several industry awards, gained a lot of support on social media, and, importantly, changed a lot in the process.

Biggers like Goodfellas and Chicago Town are now taking this sector seriously and trying to consider it, but in many cases these large faceless companies have lost their mark.

Consumers are now expecting more from the brand, more credibility, more behavior, as well as the reduction of greenwashing, not just the language.

RTIH: What was your biggest challenge / retreat?

JH: Price competition with cheap and mass-produced frozen pizza. Our pizzas are globally separated, but demonstrating this to consumers in the seconds we’re paying attention to is a challenge.

Our pizza doesn’t just please vegans, but anyone who wants to eat more ethically convinces them to take the risk and try our pizza against their usual choice. It can be difficult, but I was convinced that they would love them.

Now that we’re scaling up and investing to reduce costs, we can start expanding production and reach. With all the warnings about climate change, we hope that more people will be encouraged to eat our pizza, which is harmless to the planet.

One Tree Planted uses zero for each order to reclaim and plant the package.

Following a plant-based diet, human dietary carbon dioxide emissions are also significantly reduced. For this reason, the government’s national food strategy has set a goal of reducing UK meat consumption by 30% over the next decade.

And if you need another reason to buy One Planet Pizza, our pizzas contain on average 50% less salt and sugar than meat and dairy pizzas.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

JH: For us, the big debate at this point is labeling foods as vegan-based and plant-based, and what these two terms mean to consumers because they don’t mean the same thing.

The Burger King case is a perfect example of why its key customers know whether their products are vegan-based or plant-based.

Burger King was sued by a vegan customer who bought a plant-based whopper, but later turned out not to be vegan because it was cooked on the same grill as the meat.

There is also a discussion about whether vegan products should belong to the free or plant-based section of the supermarket, and how customers know where to go for which items.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/8/10/startup-interview-joe-hill-joint-director-one-planet-pizza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

