Twitch streamer confronts the Haytrade dilemma

You may have seen the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag gaining momentum on social media networks such as Twitter over the past few days. You may also have wondered why it’s popping out now and what it is. After all, Twitch is a company, and a company can always do better. However, this recent campaign is specifically intended to shed light on how the platform constantly disappoints left-behind creators.

Many of the campaigns have rebounded, centered around February 2018 tweets from Twitch, and publicly demanded accountability. Keep an eye on us and take responsibility, the company writes. This first update will clarify the guidelines, but it will give you a good idea of ​​how to implement them.

It’s very painful to see marginalized people on the platform being attacked for something they can’t control, such as skin color, gender identity, or sexual orientation, the streamer who created the hashtag. Rek It, Raven! Said Kotaku via email. Don’t be afraid the press will be live.

Read more: Twitch offers trance, black, and disabled streamer tags, but no protection.

Since then, Twitch streamers, especially queer streamers and color streamers, have regularly suffered harassment campaigns, follow-bots, and widely organized hatred raids. In some cases, blocking offenders because of how easy it is to sign up for Twitch means creating a bunch of other accounts and continuing to harass them. Also, there is little protection to prevent troll-approved tactics, such as persistent recording of streams over IP.

Oh, Twitch is also making a lot of money.

Purchased by Amazon for less than $ 1 billion in 2014, Twitch shares subscription revenue evenly with creators. Half goes to streamers and half goes to the platform (owned by one of the wealthiest companies on the planet). But streamers say these scales should be chips, especially if Twitch neglects to implement tools and policies designed to protect the most marginalized community members. (When Kotaku asked for comment, Twitch officials didn’t immediately answer if the company plans to change its policy.)

Safety tools on the platform are overwhelming right now, Twitch streamer Jess Go told Kotaku in an email, and Twitchs’ current moderating tools actually flag themselves and much of my community celebrating their sexuality. Will run the actual slur or problematic language that will be cut upright.

As a result, many marginalized creators prefer to turn off currently available Twitch tools and let their community manage the space. If you’re doing all this extra work, why does Twitch make up the bulk of the profits we generate?

Partner Twitch streamer Ceddy Lopez told Kotaku in an email that it would be ideal for Twitch to provide creators with 70/30 splits and Twitch to account for 30% of sub-revenue. That number is reflected throughout the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag, but some say it needs to be as high as 80/20.

Importantly, Twitch can make it more difficult for users to create new accounts by requiring new users to sign up with their phone numbers. That way, repeated criminals couldn’t create a large number of new accounts to circumvent bans and blocks. Many steamers also suggest that Twitch can also implement a system that automatically blocks all forms of hate speech. This is a speech that should already be blocked at the platform-wide level in the first place.

Raven suggested that adding two-factor authentication would bring significant benefits, as well as an option that allows authors to limit the age of accounts that can respond in chat. In addition, Twitch can notify streamers of incoming attacks via notifications. The moderator can then accept or reject the attack and may terminate the malicious campaign before it begins.

According to Lopez, with a true commitment to nurture diverse platforms, Twitch can ban streamers who use their platforms to harass other streamers. As an example, if some problematic streamers are chopped up, Twitch won’t quit.

The answer is there and seems to be able to do them without breaking the banks, Raven said. To actually involve the affected people, you need to talk to the people on Twitch. That way, you can draw solid conclusions about change.

Read more: Tell streamers why Twitch was finally banned

I’ve experienced a lot of harassment as an Asian, glamorous and candid man, but I still feel like many of our hometowns, so I’m still streaming there, Lopez said. .. We sincerely want a platform for us to feel proud of.

Updated, 3:22 pm, August 10, 2021: Added comments from Rek It, Raven!

