Amiga is the latest gaming system for getting mini retro remakes





The home-use personal computer “Commodores Amiga 500”, which has become a popular game console, is being remade. The A500 Mini was developed by Retro Games Ltd, which previously released a mini version of the Commodore 64.

The Amiga 500 is the most successful model of the Amiga family of PCs, which began to appear in the mid-1980s and gained enthusiastic support as a gaming system, especially in Europe. The A500Mini is clearly based on the Amiga500, but Retro Games Ltd says it also emulates the more powerful AGA graphics hardware on the Amiga1200.

The list of games confirmed so far is as follows.

Alien Breed 3D Another World ATR: All Terrain Racing Battle Chess Cadaver Kick Off 2 Pinball Dreams Simon the Sorcerer Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe The Chaos Engine Worms: Directors Cut Zool

It contains a total of 25 and can also be added yourself using the Amiga software installation package WHD Load. Other system features include the ability to switch between 50Hz and 60Hz screen refresh rates, state storage, built-in CRT filters, and various scaling options.

The A500 Mini comes with a two-button USB mouse that’s nostalgic and cramped, and a gamepad reminiscent of the CD32’s unfortunate attempt to convert the Amiga to a traditional game console. Unfortunately, the case keyboard isn’t working, but you can connect your own keyboard via USB.

Retro Games Ltd plans to release the A500 Mini early next year. It is $ 139.99 in the United States and $ 119.99 in the United Kingdom.

