Chinese Technology: NetEase Announces “Naraka: Bladepoint” with International Push

Guangzhou / Hangzhou, China NetEase is preparing for the release of a major game that it hopes to boost its international expansion efforts amid intensifying competition between existing Tencent and newcomer ByteDance. ..

In a rare interview with the international media, Hu Zhipeng, vice president of NetEase and one of the top bosses in the tech giant video game business, set out the company’s plans to increase revenue abroad. He also talked about NetEase stepping into new areas such as consoles and cloud gaming.

Pushes abroad occur when Chinese regulators are scrutinizing the country’s tech giants and growing concerns about further crackdowns in the gaming sector.

On Thursday, NetEase will release “Naraka: Bladepoint” globally. This is a 60-player action battle royale style game in which gamers compete to become the last player. Another popular game in this genre is, for example, Fortnite.

NetEase strategy

“Naraka: Bladepoint” is aimed at international gamers. Hu said NetEase hopes that 50% of game revenue will come from abroad in the future, from about 10% today.

To achieve that, NetEase is considering using well-known brands or intellectual property (IP) to cultivate foreign players. Headquartered in Hangzhou, the company develops games based on JRR Tolkien’s epic “The Lord of the Rings” and JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series.

We are looking for overseas partners in terms of game research and development, direct investment and collaborative releases (games).

Hu Zhipeng

Vice President of NetEase

The second part of the strategy will release games in popular genres outside of China. That’s where the “Nara Kaori Blade Point” comes in.

According to Hu, this is a combination of Chinese culture and battle royale gameplay known to players around the world.

“We are also trying to combine traditional Chinese culture with a genre of games that more Western gamers are familiar with to create innovative games,” according to a translation of the Mandarin comment. Hu told CNBC.

He said Western gamers “even if they are interested in oriental culture, they wouldn’t find it difficult to play the game. This can create a whole new experience for Western gamers.” rice field.

Screenshots of NetEase’s “Naraka: Bladepoint” battle royale game, which will be released worldwide on August 12. “Naraka: Bladepoint” is part of NetEase’s international expansion.

NetEase game

NetEase was not as aggressive in expanding internationally as Tencent. The latter focuses on strategies to acquire major gaming companies such as League of Legends maker Riot Games, and to invest in many other studios.

NetEase, on the other hand, focuses on minority shareholders of companies around the world, such as Niantic, which manufactures Pokemon GO.

Hu said the company is still looking for international investment and partnerships.

“We are looking for overseas partners in terms of game R & D and direct investment or collaborative releases (games),” Hu said.

Console and cloud game push

Chinese game developers like NetEase and Tencent are usually strong in PC and mobile games. This is because video game consoles such as Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox were banned in China for 14 years until 2014. As a result, Chinese developers are focusing on other segments of the market.

It’s starting to change.

NetEase has confirmed that it is working with the console version of “Naraka: Bladepoint”, but does not show the release timeline.

The charm is clear. According to market intelligence company Niko Partners, consoles, including hardware and software, accounted for just over 4% of China’s overall gaming market in 2020. However, according to another game research firm, Newzoo, consoles are expected to account for 28% of the global gaming market of $ 175.8 billion in 2021.

Therefore, creating console games is a way for Chinese developers to appeal to international players.

In 2019, NetEase opened a game studio in Montreal, Canada, to support its international expansion. Last year, the company opened a studio dedicated to console game production in Japan.

“Console games account for one-third of our overseas market share, so Japan’s Sakura Studio and Montreal’s (studio) are dedicated to console game development,” Hu said. It’s pretty attractive, “he added.

NetEase is also looking at cloud gaming. This allows gamers to play titles without the need for dedicated hardware such as a console. Players can effectively stream games to their devices, much like Netflix movies.

(Regulation) is a problem we all have to face, but we are not worried that it will actually affect us. Instead, it encourages us to create better products.

Hu Zhipeng

v Certainly President of NetEase, NetEase

US technology giants Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft have all launched cloud gaming services.

NetEase started testing its own cloud gaming service in 2019, and “Naraka: Bladepoint” is providing the service. But Hu also said the company is open to working with other cloud gaming platforms in China to bring games to platform forms operated internationally by other companies.

“Naraka Bladepoint is actually an opportunity for other cloud gaming platforms … This game has a lot of cloud gaming features. We welcome the cloud gaming platform to work with us,” Hu said. Says.

Intensifying competition and regulatory challenges

China’s gaming industry has grown rapidly over the past few years, regulatory conditions have changed, and competition has intensified.

Tencent and NetEase dominate the industry, but more recently, TikTok owner ByteDance has also made inroads.

“I am confident that we will be well prepared for challenges based on development capabilities,” Hu said in response to a question about intensifying competition.

Meanwhile, gaming companies continue to struggle with the tightly regulated environment.

In 2018, Chinese regulators frozen approval for the release of a new video game because of concerns about children’s eye problems. Regulators are also concerned about video game addiction in children under the age of 18.

Last week, a related publication in China’s official Xinhua newspaper posted an article branding the game as “opium.” This article called for further restrictions on the gaming industry to prevent addiction and other adverse effects on children.

However, the article was later deleted, republished with a new headline, and the reference to “opium” was removed. This suggests that it may not reflect the official view from Beijing.

CNBC’s interview with NetEase’s Hu took place before the article criticizing the game. However, in response to regulatory questions, Hu said such rules regarding the gaming industry were “necessary.”

“Large companies like Netease and Tencent are actually welcoming such regulatory work. Regulation can improve the quality of our products,” Hu said.

“(Regulation) is a problem we all have to face, but we’re not worried that it will actually affect us. Instead, we’re driving us to make better products. increase.”

Additional report by Iris Wang of CNBC.

