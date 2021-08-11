Check out some simple things that Google can do





Tommy Carlyl | Special for Alliance Review

Google is one of the largest companies on the planet, but it’s not always the case. I remember when the search engine first debuted, and when I first started using it.

Searching the internet has never been easier. Before finding Google, I used multiple search engines to find what I needed.

The search put Google on the map, and it has grown so much. Today it does much more than I can talk about in one of my columns. From search to phone, Google does everything about technology.

When a company overdoes it, you may think it’s not good at all. I didn’t think that was the case with Google. I’m still using it as the only search engine because it’s still the best available.

But today I would like to mention some of the different types of information available from Google. You may not know what you can do with a simple user interface.

Weather – Enter the weather, then the zip code, or city and state to get the current weather conditions and forecast.

Reverse Phone Number – Enter the full phone number to search for the address or name that corresponds to the phone number. Google does a pretty good job of finding that information.

Definition – Enter the definition, then enter the word to search for the definition.

Calculator – Enter a math problem and Google will give you an answer.

Track packages – If you have a package tracking number, enter it into Google and we’ll return tracking information. Works with USPS, UPS, or Fedex.

Stock – Enter the stock symbol to see the stock price.

Flight Tracking – Enter your airline and flight number and Google will display the flight status and arrival time.

Maps – Go to maps.google.com to access Google Maps. From there, find the best online map available.

Google seems to have thought about everything. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work to tell people about these features. There are many things you can do, but most people don’t understand what they can do.

