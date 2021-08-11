AR-Med-Tech Innovation tuned for use by surgeons





Disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) shows the potential to improve healthcare, and Drill Surgeries uses it to guide surgeons and reduce radiation in hospitals around the world.

AR essentially hides the key to improving the way patients operate in hospitals. DrillSurgeries is one of the companies exploring the multifaceted use of AR to develop next-generation medical devices.

Launched in 2019, UK-based drill surgery works with scientists, engineers and doctors to create medical devices that meet the needs of surgeons in the 21st century. Their advances in the use of augmented reality with a focus on improving medical care with technology have the potential to provide surgeons with educational information to perform surgery faster and at lower cost in hospitals with more than 50% less radiation. Is shown.

Moises Barbera, Founder and Managing Director of Drill Surgeries, talks about his passion and life in startups. We have spent years developing the next generation of medical devices in the right way.

Our approach has been overseen by surgeons from different countries throughout the R & D process. Instead of relying on over-the-counter AR glasses, build your own medical device from scratch to keep the learning curve as short as possible and make product acquisition organic.

Identifying problems that recur in some of the most common surgeries in hospitals, discussing their peculiarities, and Drill Surgeries focus on improving intramedullary nail surgery aimed at assisting the welding process of fractured bone. I’m guessing. United Kingdom.

In its current state, the surgery that the startup is trying to improve is heavily dependent on X-rays and cannot achieve the high levels of efficiency expected with conventional technology.

Drill Surgical Medical Devices have AR and tracking algorithms at their core. This approach has already shown the potential to have a positive impact on this type of orthopedic surgery and provides a way to guide surgeons to every step of surgery and avoid the need for radiation and obsolete surgical techniques. To do. Remarkably. Starting with this particular type of surgery, startups are looking to expand to cover many other orthopedic surgeries.

Dr. Javier Coloma, a Spanish surgeon and co-founder of Drill Surgeries, said: The highest level of efficiency and security.

We have created a device that not only reduces surgery time, but also has the potential to eliminate more than 50% of the X-ray radiation received by surgeons and patients in the process.

Moises Barbera added: Replacing radiation with AR guidance will enable us to provide more information faster and more accurately through X-rays, and we are confident that we are one of the pioneers in these efforts.

The company is currently raising funds for the next round to bring this product to market.

