How to watch today’s Samsung Unpacked event live: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, etc.





Samsung will hold its third unpacking in 2021 at 7am on Wednesday. Like all events after COVID-19 has spread worldwide, Samsung’s latest launches are all virtual. The link will be published one hour before the event so you can see the YouTube page of the tech giant.

Samsung’s next unpacking event is August 11th.

Samsung

CNET will also host a live show featuring Bridget Carey, Aiya’s Actal and Zidea Kinlinade from 6:30 am Pacific Standard Time. Also covering Samsung news are Shara Tibken, Patrick Holland, Lexy Savvides, Scott Stein and David Carnoy. You can adjust it here.

In Unpacked, folding is a big topic of the day. Samsung plans to introduce a new model of the Galaxy Z Flip, which features a Galaxy Z fold that extends outward from the mobile phone to the tablet and a clamshell design that allows the user to protect the internal flexible display by closing the sides. The new device will feature more durable materials and new multitasking capabilities, and is expected to cost less at launch than the previous device.

The slightly more affordable foldable introduction continues the trend seen by Samsung throughout 2021. In January, the company unveiled its flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup, which sold for $ 200 cheaper than the previous year’s Galaxy S20 device. Then in March, it highlighted the cheap Galaxy A line of smartphones.

There are two Samsung efforts to make the device more affordable. First, Samsung’s efforts to refine the device manufacturing process have reduced the price of components. And importantly, lowering the price of the device is acknowledging the current environment. Even before the pandemic, consumers in markets like the United States held phones for three years instead of the previous two-year standard. During the COVID-19 epidemic last year, many buyers chose to upgrade their telecommuting equipment, such as laptops and webcams, rather than looking for a new phone. And for many, $ 2,000 is too much to pay for more sensitive devices than mainstream smartphones.

With Unpacked on Thursday, Samsung will launch the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at a lower starting price. Introduced a year ago, the Z Fold 2 is the company’s most expensive phone. Its $ 2,000 price tag makes it inaccessible to most consumers and prevents foldable devices from becoming mainstream devices. Even the original $ 1,380 price of the Z Flip was too high for many buyers. That was before the price surge in 5G. Samsung reduced the starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G Foldable from $ 250 to $ 1,200 in February and the price of the Z Flip 2 to $ 1,800 in April.

Rumor has it that the new Z Flip 3 costs $ 1,000, the same as the Galaxy S21 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro. Prices may fall on the Z Fold 3, but there are no detailed rumors about the cost in US dollars.

In addition to introducing a more durable and cheaper foldable, Samsung will unpack the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classics smart watches and Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earphones.

