Make the most of Med-Tech Innovation Expo-Med-Tech Innovation





The new Med-Tech Innovation Expo, which was added earlier this year, is a visitor portal for planning visits to NEC, developing contacts and leads, and ultimately getting the most out of this year’s show. Useful.

The portal displays a complete list of exhibitors and speakers, and you can set up meetings accordingly and allocate time to attend seminar sessions.

Conference programs, speaker lineups, and exhibitor directories are only visible within the event platform to those who have registered for the event.

Each visitor has a diary within the platform where they can manage recommendations, meeting requests, meeting sessions, and more, enabling a streamlined experience at the show. Provides the ability to view a complete list of participants. Any participant can send an instant chat or meeting request.

The portal also allows you to create online profiles that potential buyers can explore. All of these are traceable so you can see who is interested in your company. Companies can upload information about their products and services and are recommended to buyers based on what they said during registration.

Profile and access settings

Log in from med-techexpo.com, click on the sidebar and scroll down to the exhibitor portal. You will now be redirected to sign in with the email address and password you used for your default settings. If you haven’t been set up as a user in your company account, or if you want to grant access to your colleagues, you can do this at emailmtiops @ rapidnews.com.

You will be redirected to the welcome page. You can click on the task list and follow the on-screen instructions to create a company profile. Visitors will see your company profile.

The checkbox page in the task list asks you to select the type of company that is interested in doing business and best represents your product or service. By filling out this, you can provide attendees with visitor recommendations. You will also be offered the opportunity to add a welcome video or bespoke profile picture along with a link to a social media platform. Exhibitors can also add resources and online staff to access the portal, which will be responsible for the show’s stands. This allows the visitor to select the members of the staff who want to book the meeting. Exhibitors will also be provided with the ability to acquire leads and view leads.

Meeting arrangements

Visitors can request a meeting with you using the meet-up option. The standard time for a meeting is 30 minutes, which is editable. Exhibitors can also use the Marketing Assets tab to invite visitors to their stands.

This is a very exciting new technology that provides a way to connect with participants in new ways. We look forward to seeing you at NEC in September.

The Med-Tech Innovation Expo will be held from September 28th to 29th, 2021 at the National Exhibition Center (NEC) in Birmingham, England. For more information on the event, please visit https://med-techexpo.com/.

