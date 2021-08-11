Edo Awards Devt’s Urban Innovation Hub





Okobi by sunday

The Edo government has praised the innovative hub of the city center for its innovative services, youth development, human capital efforts, and technological development in the state.

This is true even when you emphasize the purpose of a technology startup project while encouraging young people in the state to take advantage of the opportunities offered by technology companies.

This development was recently disclosed by Focal Person, National Socially Investment Program (NSIP) to Governor Ed, Godwin Obaseki, and Osayuwamen Aradesel, Senior Special Advisor to Governor Ed. A facility tour of the Inner City Innovative Hub, a technology company based in the provincial capital Benin City.

Founded by the first president of Hilton Idahosa, a UK-based Edo-born technology entrepreneur, the technology company enjoys the support and partnership of the Edo Social Investment Program.

First in August with the aim of helping young entrepreneurs build and start their businesses and exposing them to investment potential through means such as mentorship, computer training boot camps for software development, and multimedia skills. We have started a startup cohort.

According to Aladeselu, this visit is part of a regular check-and-monitor to ensure that innovation hubs in the state meet standard requirements for youth technical skills and business instruction training and equipment. was.

The company’s CEO, Egoza Igori, and a team of his mentors, developers, and instructors took a tour of the entire facility and were briefed by Igori and his team on their mission. ..

In an inspection of the hub facility, which consists of meeting rooms, training rooms, workstations and multimedia studios, Aladeselu and her team expressed satisfaction with the company’s commitment to the condition of the facility and its core mission.

They took this opportunity to interview one of the startup innovators who built an employment solution platform aimed at connecting job seekers and employers and equipping them with the necessary skill sets they need. did.

She accompanied a visit by Edo Startup Fund and Special Advisor on Conditional Cash Transfers, Ogosa Enovahalle, and Experienced Investment and Banking Specialist Emmanuel Ichianle.

