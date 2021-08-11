Kooples Deploys YOOBIC Digital Workplace Solutions — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The first challenge was to have tools that were readily available to front-line teams, and above all, tools that could meet agility needs and get information quickly, said Livio Tabbi, European retail director at The Kooples. Stated.

In the past, telephone calls at the sales floor were prohibited, but now it is an indispensable tool for accompaniment, product understanding, and training.

The average age of the team is 28, and they spend an average of four hours a day on their smartphones, so they had to design a solution that met their expectations.

Kooples leveraged the Yoobic platform to improve VM standards across the network. We started a series of missions and focused on delivering to staff using mobile devices in the workflow to ensure that the appearance of each store meets the strict standards of retailers.

Within 10 months, the VM compliance rate for the entire network doubled. Later, retailers began using the platform to focus on other key performance goals.

It created a mission for defective products that allowed clerk to identify defective products, and their sales and subsequent returns affected profitability. Using feedback from front-line staff, we were able to reduce the percentage of defective products by 50% and improve our design and manufacturing processes.

Tabbi’s comment: We face the key challenge of customer satisfaction because our goal is to ensure that 100% of our store’s products meet customer expectations.

The platform has allowed retailers to bring the expertise of 1,000 front-line staff to the forefront of both sales and design and purchase capabilities of their businesses.

Store staff are encouraged to share store floor sales through the platform. Then edit the platform and share it with all staff via our weekly newsletter.

Kooples also uses this technology to regularly survey store staff and get feedback on products and product attributes to help design teams improve future collections based on customer preferences.

We’ve also moved all store maintenance to the platform, allowing stores to send messages directly to the maintenance department in the event of a problem, improving efficiency and speed of resolution.

