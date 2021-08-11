Tech Council is global but very Australian





The Australian Structure or New Technology Council is a very cautious structure, creating a strong new group that is not only global in composition and perspective, but also very Australian.

Launched on Wednesday, the Australian Technology Council is a collection of ecosystem interests ranging from technology giants founded in Australia to local venture capital firms to foreign big tech multinationals.

Everything about that 25 Foundation members shouts worldwide. These are all companies that exist in the world.

But it is also a very Australian group and is a good representative of the Australian technology industry.

Its Australian character is imprinted on its structure, and a guide rail is written in its constitution to ensure that the strength of its Australian voice is maintained in the future.

In-flight: Wyatt Roy, Kate Jones, Alex Macquarie

The driving force behind the founders of the Australian Technology Council is actually Alex McCauley, former CEO of Startup Aus, who has spent the past year and a half and perhaps technology in a way that only former diplomats can manage. We have summarized the various parts of the sector. ..

For six years at StartupAus, McCauley has been an outstanding advocate of Australian technology interests for government policy makers, a part-time position from his new home, but as Executive Director of the Tech Council’s board of directors. I got a seat. At Stanford University.

The Tech Councils board qualification requirements are clever and very interesting, and most older people play an important role in engaging the sector. Members of the board must be the founder, CEO, or chairman (or partner in the case of venture capital firms) of the member organization.

It’s a powerful model, with Atlassians co-CEO Scott Farquhar, Afterpays co-CEO Anthony Eisen, Canva co-founder and COO Cliff Obrecht, different CEO Mina Radhakrishnan, and Culture Amp CEO Didier Elzinga. All are members of the Foundation Board.

Local subsidiaries of Microsoft and Google are members of the Tech Council. So, in theory, in practice, CEOs Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai are eligible to join the board in case they have a deep interest in the Australian market.

The same rules allowed US-based Tesla chairman Robyn Denholm to become chairman of the technical council.

There are three independent directors who serve as part-time executive officers. In addition to McCauley, former Federal Innovation Minister Wyatt Roy (and current Managing Director of Afiniti Australia) and former Queensland Innovation Minister Kate Jones, now Bevan Slatterys Capital (b) Venture Capital Advisor, will be appointed. I did.

The newly appointed Tech Council CEO, Kate Pounder, has also joined the eight-member board of directors, who is qualified through his role as Chief Executive Officer.

The Tech Council Constitution also states that at least 50% of member companies are Australians.

Atlassian can be claimed to be a foreign company through its Nasdaq listing, or Camba can be claimed to be a foreign company through a top US-based company (but do not force this discussion in front of these companies). Is the best Australian founder).

Similarly, registration and geographical conditions allow an intellectual debate that Microsoft Australia and Google Australia are Australians.

There is a point where the discussion becomes pedantic. However, the intent of this rule is clear enough that eventually there is a clear voice of Australia in the global industry. This is a consistently leveled criticism of the venerable Australian Information Industry Association, which has been dominated by foreign-based multinationals throughout its 45-year history.

McCauley states that he can develop tests on his main ties to Australia, whether he has a global headquarters here in Australia and where his business was founded.

This is clearly about the Australian tech department, but basically it includes whether they are local tech companies or global tech companies, he said.

Anyway, what matters is the idea behind the structure of the new technical council. And with the majority of the 25 Foundation partners founded locally and headquartered locally, it is now controversial.

It is also worth noting that only one of these Australian companies was previously a member of a major industrial group (via Atlassian, most recently Australia’s Chairman Tim Reed’s business council. I participated in the meeting).

This is really a national conversation [relatively young]And that’s new to national conversation, Macquarie said.

And I think we made it pretty clear from the statistics [in the Accenture report] These companies are already important to the Australian economy as a whole and will become even more important in the coming years, he said.

Foundation members of the Australian Technology Council are 99designs, Afterpay, Airtasker, Airtree, Atlassian, Blackbird and Capital. [b], Canva, Culture Amp, Deputy ,: Different, Google Australia, HealthEngine, Jarden, LiveTiles, Main Sequence, Megaport, Microsoft Australia, Our Innovation Fund, Redbubble, Safety Culture, Sonder, Square Peg, Stripe Australia, Tyro.

