Learn about customer involvement in medical device packaging-Med-Tech Innovation





Curtis Hogan, UK and Ireland Regional Manager for Oliver Healthcare Packaging, provides his perspective on entering the medical device packaging industry.

In any industry, putting the customer first is the key to success, especially when it comes to medical packages. The niche industry requires significant knowledge and expertise to ensure that it understands and is ready to meet its customers’ needs.

Tell us a little about yourself. What made you start the packaging industry?

I was born and raised in the UK and have been with Oliver Healthcare Packaging for about 2 years. My role at Oliver is to work with companies based in the UK and Ireland, both in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

After graduating from school, I was also looking for a stable industry that I was interested in. I started my nutrition career. From there, I jumped to dentistry and then pharmaceuticals. From this experience, I arrived at the sterilization industry. All of these industries are related with a focus on health, medical care and wellness. But my last role in sterilization and the work I’m doing at Oliver today are most similar because they’re both in the second half of the medical supply chain.

Why are you interested in the healthcare industry?

Working in a field that really helps people gives me great satisfaction. From life-saving products to breakthroughs in pain management, we meet the true needs of society. I am excited that our industry has the potential for such growth, rapid change, and progress in the future. New things are always coming to the fore.

How do you think your past experience has helped you to add value to your customers?

Everything is highly technical and affects human health, life and patient safety. In fulfilling our commercial responsibilities, we need to be able to provide technical information. It can be difficult, but it’s also a great challenge. My past experience has helped me better understand the constraints faced by customers regarding device packaging. When it comes to patient safety and packaging, it’s important to be able to look at the situation and propose solutions from different perspectives.

How much do you need to know from a technical point of view to be confident in who you sell to?

Oliver also has a world-class technical team, although it requires a solid foundation of product knowledge. You can start the discussion and then ask the technical team to assist with specific science and troubleshooting. For example, in Oliver, my sterilization background gives me a comprehensive perspective, and our technical team can expand what I know if needed. Working with engineers, operations, or scientists requires the ability to address complex concerns. It is rewarding to be able to provide it. It is also important to include other departments. This allows customers to meet additional team members and benefit from the experience of the entire team. The collaborative nature of Oliver’s culture is a point of differentiation that customers appreciate. After all, it’s really a team effort.

What are the trends among customers in their current role in Oliver Healthcare Packaging?

It’s hard to talk about trends without mentioning Brexit and COVID, but no one has done it. The pandemic caused an increase in selective surgery, and it saw a trend established. The sudden boom in elective surgery is causing a lack of hospital resources, making it difficult to keep up with the backlog that results from COVID. This shows the fluid nature and expansion of our industry. We need to remain flexible and responsive.

