Policymakers need to regulate Big Tech’s AI dominance





Google CEO Sundar Pichai has repeatedly suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) has a greater impact on human development than humans use fire. Of course, he talked about AI as a technology that mimics human intelligence in machines and software, giving it the ability to complete more complex tasks with little or no human input. ..

You might laugh at Pichai’s comparison as the usual Silicon Valley hype, but the company’s traders aren’t. Since 2007, Google has acquired at least 30 AI companies, working on more than any Big Tech peer, from image recognition to human-like computer voice. One of these acquisitions, DeepMind, was acquired by Google in 2014 and announced that it can predict the structure of all proteins in the human body from cellular DNA. This can bring many breakthroughs in biological and medical research. Of course, these breakthroughs only occur if Google allows broad access to DeepMinds knowledge, but fortunately Google has decided. However, there is.

For one, Google isn’t the only gatekeeper to make the decisions that set the direction for AI technology. The roster of companies that are robbing AI startups worldwide is also dominated by the familiar Big Tech name that often accompanies search-linked advertising giants Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon. In 2016, the group, along with Chinese megaplayers such as Baidu, spent $ 20 to $ 30 billion on AI-related research, development, and acquisitions, out of an estimated $ 26 to $ 39 billion worldwide. I did. These companies, which dominate search, social media, online retail, and app stores, have a near monopoly on user data. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and their Chinese counterparts are growing rapidly and are ready to become a major AI supplier to everyone else through increasingly ubiquitous cloud services. .. (In fact, AI-as-a-service is already a $ 2 billion industry annually and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 34%.) According to a study coming soon from my team at Digital Planet, the United States. Corporate AI human resources are also very concentrated. The median AI employees of the top five companies, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple, are around 18,000, while the median of 6 to 24 companies is around 2,500. From there the numbers are significantly reduced.

The potential of AI is great and widespread. From driving efficiency and cost savings in almost every industry to revolutionary impact in education, agriculture, finance, national security and more. We’ve seen examples of many AI-enabled changes in progress. Due to the lockdown restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations have introduced bots and automation to replace humans. At the same time, AI can also create new jobs and increase productivity. In other respects, AI has two sides. First, it has accelerated the development and deployment of COVID vaccines by predicting the spread of infection at the county level and informing them of clinical trial location choices. It also helped social media companies flag fake news without hiring human editors. However, AI-optimized algorithms for search and social media have also created an echo chamber for anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory by targeting the most vulnerable. There are growing concerns about ethics, fairness, privacy, surveillance, social justice and transparency in AI-powered decision making. Critics warn that a runaway AI could threaten democracy itself.

In other words, the combination of positives and negatives puts this powerful new technology suite on the knife edge. Are we confident that a few companies that have already lost public trust can guide AI in the right direction? Given that the business model is motivating, there is plenty of room for concern. For ad-driven companies like Google and Facebook, content that moves faster, gets more attention, and usually misinformation while microtargeting its content by collecting user data. Increasing is clearly beneficial. Consumer goods companies such as Apple are motivated to prioritize AI applications that help differentiate and sell the most profitable products, rather than ways to maximize the beneficial impact of AI.

Yet another challenge is prioritizing innovation resources. The online shift during a pandemic has brought enormous profits to these companies and put more power into their hands. They can be expected to try to maintain that momentum by prioritizing AI investments that best match narrow commercial objectives, ignoring the myriad of other possibilities. In addition, because Big Tech operates in economies of scale markets, it tends to make big bets that can waste huge resources. Who remembers IBM’s Watson initiative? It aims to be a universal and reliable digital decision-making tool, especially in health care, and responds to hype, as well as Amazon and Google’s parent Alphabet’s trendy self-driving car initiative. I couldn’t. Failures, false starts, and pivots are natural parts of innovation, but the expensive big failures caused by some very wealthy companies are resources from more diverse investments across a range of socially productive applications. Divert.

Despite the growing importance of AI, US policies on how to manage technology are fragmented and lack a unified vision. It also seems to have been added later as lawmakers focus on Big Tech’s anti-competitive behavior in key markets, from search to social media to app stores. This was missed because AI can have far more serious social impacts than search, social media and apps.

There are three actions that policy makers should consider to free Big Tech’s unmanageable AI. First, you can increase public investment in AI. Next, we need to establish mechanisms to keep AI away from harmful uses and protect consumer privacy. Third, given that AI is concentrated in just a handful of big tech players, antitrust mechanisms need to be adjusted to make AI more positive. This means that a small group of large companies can anticipate the risks of operating technology in such a wide range of applications and establish a carrot and stick system to do so correctly. Policy makers enforce such aggressive regulation, even if they ultimately have to rely on the same company to lead the development of AI, given their size, technical knowledge, and access to the market. need to do it.

The 2022 federal budget request includes $ 171 billion for public research and development, but the budget does not specify how much to spend on AI. According to some estimates, federal AI research will win $ 6 billion, with an additional $ 3 billion allocated to external AI-related contracts. In 2020, one major federal agency, the National Science Foundation, spent $ 500 million on AI and, in collaboration with other agencies, awarded an additional $ 1 billion to 12 institutions and public-private partnerships. The 2021 budget allocation includes $ 180 million spent on new AI research institutes and an additional $ 20 million on AI ethics research. Other federal sectors such as energy, defense, and veterans have their own AI projects underway. For example, in August 2020, the Ministry of Energy allocated $ 37 million over three years to fund research and development of AI that processes data and operations at scientific user facilities. All of these numbers are smaller than the Big Tech numbers.

In addition to public investment in AI, we need to anticipate future use of AI and regulate current investment. The US National Defense Authorization Act aims to ensure that AI is developed ethically and responsibly. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is responsible for managing AI risk. The Government Accountability Office has also released a report highlighting the risks associated with facial recognition and forensic algorithms used in public security to help federal agencies and others use AI responsibly. Provided an accountability practice framework. However, all of these guidelines need to be integrated into a more formal one. Regulatory framework.

Given that most of the AI ​​investment and talent is concentrated in just a handful of companies, the new Biden antitrust revolution can play an important role. The government aims to break control of social media, search, app stores and online retail by Big Tech. Many of these markets and their structures can be difficult to change as tech companies act preemptively to strengthen their grip, as I explained earlier in foreign policy. However, the AI ​​market is still emerging and potentially adaptable. Leading tech companies can prioritize socially beneficial AI applications and give them incentives to publish and make their data, platforms, and products publicly available. To access these AI vaults, the US government can use the leverage created by multiple antitrust laws under consideration for Big Tech. The historical precedents of Bell Labs can provide inspiration. The telecommunications monopoly at the time kept the company intact, but instead Bell Labs was required to license all patents royalty-free to other businesses. This use of public leverage has led to a burst of innovation in multiple sectors of the economy.

He may or may not agree with Pichais’ statement that the impact of AI on humankind is comparable to the use of fire, but he made another comment that is much harder to discuss. [Fire] It also kills people. In its honor, Google-owned DeepMind offers open access to over 350,000 protein structures for public use. At the same time, it’s still unclear whether Google has provided life sciences companies in the Alphabets Empire with their own early access to protein treasure, and if so, how they will use it.

If the emerging world of AI is dominated by a small number of companies without public oversight and involvement, there are two risks. Restricting other companies from accessing the tools and lighting their own fires, and the potential for these companies to burn out parts of their social structure. Fire in the wrong way. If we succeed in creating a new mechanism to avoid these risks, AI can be even bigger than fire.

