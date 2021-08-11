As demand for brand mentality platforms accelerates, industry veterans are appointed to the board of directors.





New York, August 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Sightly, a leading innovation and media services company, today announced the addition of marketing and brand communications veterans Natasha Morgan and Rick Roth to its board of directors. The two bring a wealth of expertise across branding, digital communications, SaaS platform development and operational leadership as Sightly enhances its brand mentality platform deployment.

Sightly gives you greater advantage than your competitors in the intelligence to respond instantly and consistently in the event of viral trends, breaking news and social turmoil. While traditional marketing solutions aim to avoid risk categories, they often miss nuances and cannot adapt quickly enough to change stories. Sightly uses each brand’s unique detailed profiles and state-of-the-art AI and NLP algorithms to identify specific signals from ever-growing amounts of data to avoid threats and seize market opportunities. We recommend real-time actions to do.

“Natasha and Rick recognize the great potential of brand mentality,” said Ralph Lauren CEO and Chairman. “They bring an impressive resume and extensive network to Sightly’s Board, especially during this exciting growth period, supported by growing demand for platforms, leveraging their insights and Martech expertise. I’m looking forward to that. “

Morgan is a highly regarded marketing leader with extensive experience in managing brands, content, digital marketing, demand generation, and product strategies for enterprises and middle-tier technology companies. While she held Sightly’s board of directors, Morgan continues to be Head of Marketing for Indeed Staffing Solutions, driving technology-driven innovation to serve the new world of work. Prior to his current position, he held marketing leader positions at Indeed.com, Umbel, and Oracle.

“Marketing leaders now need to act in real time, and there is more interest in brand safety and suitability than ever before,” says Morgan. “Sightly provides marketers and agencies with data, insights and real-time capabilities to protect their brand and marketing investments, and more importantly, leverage real-time relevance for dramatic engagement and returns. Prove that it will be brought. “

Roth is a marketing expert with decades of experience leading boutique and global brand communications companies. He is currently a board member of established businesses, start-ups and private equity firms with a particular focus on accelerating the growth of purpose-driven challenger businesses across CPG, B2B, e-commerce and digital SaaS platforms. I am serving. He spent nearly 30 years on the global telecommunications network Ogilvy & Mather and was promoted to Worldwide Managing Director, President of Ogilvy Los Angeles, Global CEO of Ogilvy Worldwide Board of Directors and Ogilvy Action.

“Every marketer on the planet knows that understanding, protecting and leveraging the heart, soul and voice of a brand’s most valuable assets is becoming increasingly important,” Ross said. Commented. “Sightly’s unique technology combines deep brand understanding, exceptional content access, and real-time trend monitoring to give marketers an instant competitive market advantage. The BrandMentality platform is a compelling game. I’m ready to be a changer. “

With the rapidly expanding demand for brand mentality and new fast-growing markets, Morgan and Ross will help the company grow its sitery as it offers its customers an immeasurable market advantage. Both new board members share Sightly’s belief and vision for intelligent solutions that work fast and provide agility to today’s brand marketers.

SightlySightly is a marketing technology and service company that gives brands a great competitive edge through an innovative brand mentality platform. This unique technology integrates each brand’s unique DNA with state-of-the-art AI and NLP algorithms to identify specific signals from rapidly changing events in today’s world to avoid threats and market opportunities. We will respond immediately to grab the.

Brands use self-service to respond to these signals or use Sitely’s managed services to activate large-scale video and social UGC platforms, programmatic and publisher-generated content across the board. can.

In addition to marketing and media applications, Brand Mentality generates powerful, targeted macro-cultural trend intelligence that gives strategic advantages to all sectors within the enterprise. For more information, please request a demo at http://www.sightly.com.

