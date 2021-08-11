What does Google’s new chip mean for the phone





Today’s Top Technology Story:

Can I save the Pixel?

Google’s Android operating system has taken the world by storm and has firmly established itself as the world’s most popular smartphone system. Google Pixel Phone? Not so many.

For half a year, the Pixel has consistently failed to become a major smartphone player. In the first half of 2021, its market share decreased by 7% year-on-year, according to Counterpoint Research.

But now, a new Pixel is coming, with a unique chip developed by Google. The new silicon called Google Tensor is Alphabet Inc. This is an important development for the unit. CEO Sundar Pichai calls the custom-designed parts the company’s “greatest innovation in Pixel to date.”

Google will join Apple and Samsung Electronics to develop its own chips. So far, the company says its hardware has been tuned to handle artificial intelligence and machine learning, accelerating tasks such as voice and image recognition, data and image processing. All of these are areas where Google excels, and importantly, services that provide more data to your company’s bottomless vault. Google makes money from ads that are optimized for delivery and sales based on all its data and intelligence.

Can the new chip bring back the troubled Pixel line? There is a reason to be skeptical. As my colleague Mark Gurman recently pointed out, “Google doesn’t share specifications or performance metrics, and it’s hard to believe that the company will be able to compete with Apple and Qualcomm Inc. in its first-generation components.” Chips can prevent your company’s hardware concerns, but the impact may be short-term. “If the Pixel finally turns around, it can be too late,” he writes.

There is also a scale issue. Enterprises get better by creating a lot of very difficult processes like chip design. Initial efforts with complex processors are rarely successful. In order for Google’s powerful software to be augmented by new chips to be theoretically possible, Pichai engineers need to get the hardware right and right.

Despite the hurdles, Google’s chip engineering power has already been demonstrated by the cloud tensor processing unit used to accelerate machine learning workloads. The company has spent four years on mobile tensors, ensuring that it can find applications for these semiconductors in its broad electronics portfolio, even without the size of Apple or Samsung. The Chromebook sales I last checked weren’t too bad.

First released in 2016, the Pixel line is a favorite of camera enthusiasts and pioneering features such as the AI-powered NightSight emulated by Apple and everyone else within a few years.

It’s worth taking the Tensor bull case seriously. Instead of taking out ready-made parts like everyone else, Google is now in a position to make bespoke silicon adjustments. By doing the same, Huawei Technologies Co. has stepped out of the ranks of other runs to become a serious rival to Apple and Samsung. The bet paid off to Huawei, the world’s largest smartphone vendor, before being overwhelmed by the sanctions of the Donald Trump era.

For Google, it’s the beginning of Pixel’s market share of over 1%. Phone sales aren’t growing for a variety of reasons, including price, distribution, and poor design choices, and it’s more than just good engineering for companies that still have the hardware knack. But what matters to Google is more data, and it’s nice to create a compelling and fun device to get it.

Anyway, for now, I’m looking forward to seeing the new Pixel take pictures at night without having to dominate the world. — Vlad Savov in Tokyo

If you read one thing

Hackers have thwarted what appears to be the biggest theft in the decentralized financial world to date, stealing about $ 600 million in cryptocurrencies. A security researcher said he found the attacker’s email, IP address, and device fingerprint.

And this is what you need to know in Global Technology News

Huawei’s chief financial officer, now in Canada, is fighting a transfer to the United States for fraud.

Amazon has lost a bid to suspend a New York investigation into a pandemic procedure at the Staten Island fulfillment center. This is part of the company’s ongoing clashes with the state.

NortonLifeLock will buy Avast for $ 8.6 billion.

Robin Hood has agreed to purchase Say Technologies, a tool for shareholder voting and communication, for $ 140 million.

