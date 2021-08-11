Google will no longer allow older devices to log in from September 27th





Key Highlights Android version 2.3.7 and earlier will not receive any further support from the tech giant a few days before the end of September. It’s worth mentioning that Android 2.3.7 was launched 10 years ago. Google is trying to get rid of super old devices and make space for new users.

New Delhi: From September 27th, Google will stop allowing older Android devices to sign in to their services. How old remains a problem, according to Google.

With Android version 2.3.7 and earlier, you won’t get any further support from the tech giant a few days before the end of September. If you are using such an older device after the above date, even if you enter the correct login ID and password, the app will only display an error message. This service mainly applies to Gmail, YouTube and maps.

“If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0 or later), we recommend updating to maintain access to Google apps and services on that device,” Google said. Is supported.

Does this look like Google is abandoning older loyal users when Android wasn’t as popular as it is today? The product was launched 10 years ago, although the fact remains to some extent that Google has stopped servicing older Google products due to their approval.

In an era when some people think that the latest devices two years ago are out of date, the Google outage service for operating systems released ten years ago doesn’t even seem worth mentioning. But it’s important to know that Google is trying to get rid of super old devices and create space for new users.

When I try to access the Calendar app, I get an error when I try to log in with the correct credentials. This is because other important apps such as Gmail will no longer be supported, and without Google’s support, that app or anything connected to it will also malfunction.

