Firefox 91 for macOS brings enhanced cookie clearing capabilities





Mozilla has added a major privacy enhancement to Firefox’s cookie handling in version 91, allowing users to completely clear the browser history of any website. According to a Mozilla blog post, websites or trackers embedded in them can now easily delete all cookies and super cookies stored on a user’s computer.

“Building on full cookie protection, Firefox 91’s new approach to removing cookies prevents hidden privacy breaches and makes it easy to see which websites store information on your computer. . “

In Firefox 91, when a user decides to forget a website, the browser automatically destroys all cookies, super cookies, and other data stored in that website’s cookie jar. This enhanced cookie clear makes it easy to remove all traces of websites in your browser without the possibility of sneaky third party cookies remaining.

This feature is similar to what Apple is doing to prevent websites from tracking users across platforms using iOS 15’s private relay. Before that, use sign in with Apple. The same is true for other features in Safari. Firefox explains how this new extended cookie clearing feature can help.

Let’s say you visit facebook.com, comfypants.com, and mealkit.com. All of these sites store data in Firefox and leave a mark on your computer. This data includes general storage such as cookies and localStorage, as well as cached data such as site settings and HTTP cache. In addition, comfypants.com and mealkit.com have embedded facebook.com Like buttons.

Embedded third-party resources complicate clearing data. Prior to clearing extended cookies, Firefox only cleared data in user-specified domains. That is, when you clear the storage on comfypants.com, Firefox removes the storage on comfypants.com, leaving the storage for the site (facebook.com) embedded in it. Retaining facebook.com’s embedded storage meant that you could be identified and tracked again the next time you visit comfypants.com.

Total Cookie Protection built into Firefox prevents any website from using cookies to track users between websites.

for that reason,[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]>[Cookieとサイトデータ]>[データの管理]If you click, Firefox will hide the individual domains that store your data. Instead, Firefox will list the cookie jars for each website you visit. This means that you can easily recognize and delete all the data that your website has stored on your computer without worrying about the rest of the data embedded in your website from third parties.

How to enable extended cookie clearing in Firefox?

The user must enable strict tracking protection. Then, every time a user clears data on a particular website, extended cookie clearing is used.

If the user wants to not only delete the site’s cookies and cache, but also delete it from the history along with the data stored by Firefox.[履歴]Of the menu[このサイトについて忘れる]Options are available.

