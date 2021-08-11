Google makes it easier for Chromebook users to take notes with the new “cursive” app: How it works





Google’s cursive is provided as a Progressive Web App (PWA). (Image credit: 9to5Google)

The Google Cursive app will debut on HP’s Chromebook X2 11 and will be pre-installed on other stylus-enabled Chromebooks later this year. News18.com Last updated: August 11, 2021 12:38 ISTFOLLOW US ON:

Google has released a new app called “Cursive” for Chrome OS that allows users to create, edit and organize handwritten notes. The Google Cursive app debuted on HP’s Chromebook X2 11 and will then be pre-installed on other stylus-enabled Chromebooks. It is offered as a Progressive Web App (PWA) similar to the “Canvas” app, which focuses on Google’s drawing. This app uses gestures that utilize handwriting recognition on your device. To add space, draw a line across the page.

Google’s Cursive PWA is blue in the upper left corner of the screen[新しいメモ]It opens on a home page with a button, followed by a notebook cover carousel where users can file and categorize their notes.[すべて]When[すべて]There is a default folder for. Unified Notes and users can create custom folders and set colors to their liking. All Google cursive apps for Chromebooks are backed up to the cloud for cross-device access. Below the folder is a grid of “all notes” for each note. Presented to the user as a card. The preview is displayed at the top, the title is displayed at the bottom, and the label is displayed in the corner.

When the user is typing notes, there is a bar at the top of the screen that gives you access to a variety of tools such as pens, highlighters, erasers, selections, and image insertion. The user can also adjust the color and pen width, and the undo / redo options are on the right.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/tech/google-makes-it-easier-for-chromebook-users-to-take-notes-with-new-cursive-app-4071476.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos