Health officials urge vaccines-Suffolk News-Herald





The current COVID-19 vaccine outreach activity is not working.

Dr. Danny Avla, the vaccine coordinator for that state, didn’t want to admit, but he understands it is true.

Throughout the state, 54.6% of all residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. However, that percentage is low in the West Tidewater community, especially in Southampton County.

There, only 37.8% of residents covered by the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated, whereas in Suffolk, 42% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 43% are Franklin. 46.6% are fully vaccinated in Sally County and 48.3% in the Isle of Wight. Wight County.

According to Avra, the state as a whole receives about 14,000 doses per day, 3,000 times above the state’s minimum vaccination score. Vaccination slowed significantly in June, but increased from late July to early August, he said.

Thanks to our increased outreach activity and a truly thoughtful campaign, I would like to say that the reality is Delta and the fact that this is a more contagious disease is causing a surge in cases. think. It has increased nationwide and has returned many Virginia vaccinations to radar.

Nevertheless, he said, outreach efforts will continue as the local health department attends the event and does what it can to make the vaccine as accessible and accessible as possible.

Currently, vaccination is the best option to protect us from serious illness, Avla said. Therefore, delta variants are highly contagious and breakthrough cases are beginning to increase, but consistently seen, fully vaccinated people are protected from the serious consequences of delta variants. It means that it has been done.

A breakthrough case is when a fully vaccinated person is diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Peak, vaccination helps minimize the possibility of mutations.

Avula expects a COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 to be ready by September and also expects the adult Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration shortly. .. He also said that people with weakened immunity are likely to be advised to take a third dose of the double-dose vaccine.

According to Avra, the state is working on a way to download a QR code that can prove that the state’s residents have been vaccinated. He said he should be active in the next few weeks.

Residents can now print a PDF vaccination certificate from the Virginia Department of Health website (https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/recordrequest.html). Avra said the state would not issue vaccine passports or provide guidelines on how to use them, but said more private and public sector employers were seeking proof of vaccination. rice field.

Dr. Lillian Peak, Deputy Director of the State Department of Health’s Epidemiology Department, said cases of COVID-19 have increased by more than a month across the state, 30% more this week than last week.

Over the past seven days, the state has recorded 11,379 positive COVID-19 cases, including 1,759 on August 10 (recorded from 5:01 pm on August 8 to 5:00 pm on August 9), with hospitalizations. It has nearly doubled in the past. Weeks from August 1st 396th to August 10th 770th. Eighty percent of cases where a variant is identified are delta variants.

As Delta variants are more infectious, higher proportions of the community need to be vaccinated to prevent human-to-human transmission, Peak said. Immunization rates in the United States and Virginia are not high enough to curb its spread.

In Suffolk, which has the highest overall number of cases and the highest positive rate of 12.11% in the West Tidewater region, there were 227 cases, including August 4th 44th and August 10th 42nd. 40 cases a day from February. During the same period, there were 14 hospitalizations and no deaths reported. Since July, four urban dwellers have died of COVID-19. Hospitalization and death are considered delayed indicators as it can take weeks from the onset of COVID-19 to the onset of these events.

No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Sally since 16 March, but the county has reported only one hospitalization since 14 March to 10 August. There have been 72 COVID-19 positive cases in the Isle of Wight in the past week. Two people were hospitalized.

Franklin saw 16 cases last week, but no one has been hospitalized since 31 July and no deaths have been reported since 10 June. Southampton reported 12 cases last week and no hospitalizations have been reported since August 3. COVID-19 deaths reported after June 8.

According to Peak, the surge in cases occurs primarily in areas with low vaccination rates.

We will see more cases when the virus is spreading as rapidly as it is now, Peak said. There are also some groundbreaking cases of vaccines. But that doesn’t mean the vaccine doesn’t work. The vaccine works against all variants in the United States, including Delta.

She said the vaccine is very effective in preventing people from being hospitalized or dying.

According to Avra, this is still contagious, and the reality is that the majority of the population is likely to be exposed to the delta mutant at some point in the coming months. And they are either exposed to what is fully vaccinated or not.

So I think 90% to 95% of the population can reach a place of immunity as a result of getting sick, either by vaccination or innate immunity. And obviously, it means that the sum of hospitalizations and deaths is not considered abrupt, so people are eager to get vaccinated.

