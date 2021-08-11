How Google Stadia swallowed Typhoon Studios and spit out Raccoon Logic





You may remember Raccoon Logic as Typhoon Studios. This is Google Stadia’s internal development studio in Montreal. Most famous for being dropped without warning, as tech giants quickly lost confidence in game streaming ventures.

But we were fans of this “bundle of messed up people” long before it passed through the primary color gut of the Alphabet company. As Typhoon Studios, they announced Journey to the Savage Planet, a clever and amazing planetary exploration game with a 4-star VG247. Prior to that, creative director Alex Hutchinson led Assassin’s Creed 3 and Far Cry 4 (one of the elephants), and executive producer Reed Schneider helped create Arkham Origin and Arkham Knight.

Raccoon Logic, which has been reformed as an indie studio and has recovered the rights to Savage Planet from Google’s internal organs, plans to apply these AAA action chops to the next game. In addition to its pedigree, teams are distinguished by their bullshit attitude and anti-corporate comedy-both have interesting conversations.

VG247: Who are you for strangers?

Alex Hutchinson: I’m the creative director and co-founder of Raccoon Logic. RaccoonLogic is a new studio with a nasty name to introduce here.

Reid Schneider: We were the co-founders of Typhoon Studios. We may be the only company that has never worked in Google’s office after being sold to Google.

Hutchinson: It was acquired by Google on the day the pandemic basically started. So we were far away and regurgitated with all the game developers. Before eating free coffee or lunch or playing with a large orange foam ball.

VG247: Think about office slides that aren’t down or never go down.

Schneider: They talk about these microkitchens – “You can’t be more than 10 steps away!”. The only micro kitchen is in my house and it’s completely out of stock unless I do it.

Hutchinson: It’s terrible that the internship actors spent more time on Google Mountain View than we did.

Schneider: That’s clearly the end. I’m very happy to be able to reboot and build something quirky and unique. The best part is that we were able to get all the code and intellectual property back from Google.

VG247: How could you keep the IP of your trip to Savage Planet?

Schneider: That was definitely a tricky side. He jokes that it took longer to get the IP back than it was acquired by Google. But they were really cool about the whole thing. They knew that when they got out of game development, it made sense for the people who created the IP to get it back. But Google is used to getting things, not letting go. It was a pretty process.

View on youtube

VG247: Did you jump directly into the sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet during your year at Google?

Hutchinson: To be honest, it was pretty noisy. We looked at licensing options, focused cloud technology, and sequel ideas. But it remained small throughout that period, so the only real thing we could do was keep repeating the core ideas of Savage Planet. We did a lot of work while we were there.

Time is your greatest resource, so abandoning a year’s work is painful. Google was very generous in selling it back to us. We are excited to pick it out and understand what we want to keep.

VG247: So will your first game as Raccoon Logic be a journey to Savage Planet 2?

Schneider: So far, I’m not ready to talk about what I’m doing next. We’re back, we have IP, and we really like the idea of ​​becoming indie again. It can be really cool to be able to focus on making the game and not think about tangential directions and everything else that distracts you.

Hutchinson: In a big studio, about 50% of my time was reformatting and rewriting decisions to keep them alive in editorial groups, marketing, or executives. Most of my work was to protect the game. When I had a lot of hair, I had more energy for it.

VG247: The trip to Savage Planet was a satire of corporate life. Did you get new material by working at Google?

Hutchinson: There’s a fascinating story …

Schneider: No!

Hutchinson: Reed and I spent time in Silicon Valley. We have been in EA for many years. We have experienced various refinements of large corporate structures. Indeed, we are getting more inspiration for the next game.

VG247: I was able to see Far Cry’s impact on a trip to Savage Planet in a way that wildlife crossed and caused unexpected events, as well as move sets. Can we expect to see more of it?

Hutchinson: I’m glad you raised it, that’s exactly the kind of thing we’re interested in. For me, the player’s story always takes precedence over the authoritative story. It was a Far Cry 4 joke that could have all these hassle stories about the issue of violence and how you are here to bury your mother, but all players shoot people at elephants. I know I picked up the box for. People who try and experiment with things are the joy of video games. Turn over the unknown, rocks to see what’s there, and interact with creatures in the environment with strange and wacky verbs. That is what we want to continue to accept.

VG247: Since the introduction of Savage Planet, the number of photo games has exploded. Is it possible for you to return to that mechanic?

Hutchinson: It’s a great non-violent way to celebrate your universe and give people systematic tools to cross-examine the world. The camera is just a gun, the output is a photo, not death. Has 90% of the skill and excitement to aim and pull the trigger. I was actually marketing something like Pokemon Snap for a while. But the camera quickly becomes like a gun. This is not surprising and is found in all games. I don’t think we can escape from it-if you’re exploring a brand new world, taking pictures is part of it-but I don’t think it will be a core mechanic.

VG247: The trip to Savage Planet was about the joy of discovering something strange and alien and coming to understand how it behaves. In the sequel, you have a halo problem – how do you keep it fresh and foreign?

Hutchinson: When you get back, put it on a new planet with new creatures. If you’re doing a cop drama, it loses steam if it’s always re-investigating the first crime. But if you have a new crime, you have the comfort of a new mysterious character. I think that’s how we tackle it and don’t be afraid of fundamental changes within the franchise. It confuses big studios.

Schneider: Halo is pseudo-realistic. And more seriously, if it doesn’t land completely, it just starts to feel ridiculous. What we always want to do is accept humor and ridiculous things at first. Then it’s just fun and satire.

VG247: Reed, your background is Arkham games. How does that experience manifest itself in your work today?

Schneider: I learned a lot from working with Rocksteady. They are absolute professionals. They really paid attention to what they shipped was in line with the team’s vision. It gave me a framework on how to build a game delay with the publisher, and keep the line …

Hutchinson: Hodor!

Schneider: Hold the line and do your best for the team and the game. The typhoon never crunched and was able to end the game.

VG247: You are currently funded by Tencent. I think most of us associate Tencent with multiplayer services like League of Legends and Fortnite, but now they support a wide variety of games. What does their involvement mean for the game you make?

Schneider: They were amazing partners. They invested in us before the IP and code were understood. We weren’t trying to shoehorn, “Oh, we’re going to make MOBAs or battle royale.” The great thing about Tencent is that they focus on people. It’s a really welcome change.

Hutchinson: That’s the difference between old video game money and new video game money. Money in old video games started with accepting risk and now hates risk. It tries to do it by accepting the brand and license. New video game money is embracing people, and it’s always a better solution.

VG247: Obviously it didn’t work, but I spent a lot of time as a first party studio. What did that experience tell you that you can take over to Raccoon Logic?

Hutchinson: We found that we were messed up and not as comfortable in the structure of a large company as it once was. They demand that everyone line up and agree to progress. We’ve all been good at it for many years, but at some point you’ll want to reward your experience and make strong decisions. For better or for worse, this is the way we go: about the quality of our own ideas.

