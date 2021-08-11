Q & A: Aiming to enhance the future of patient care-Med-Tech Innovation





Med-Tech Innovation News, CEO of Dr. Biotricity, Waqaas Al-Sadiq can learn more about the company, including its offerings in digital health and medical devices.

First of all, please tell us about Biotricity.

Biotricity is a remote patient monitoring company focused on the cardiac space. Our vision is to create a complete solution to track the entire heart journey of patients with heart disease. Our first product, Bioflux, focuses on real-time diagnostics and has a product roadmap designed to support patients after diagnosis. At our core are technology companies focused on the medical solutions provided to healthcare providers with a technology model as a service.

Your product line consists of four devices, and if possible, individually or together, can you tell us how they work?

Bioflux is our core product used in patient diagnosis. Biocare Telemed is designed to support follow-up visits or remote prescribing of Bioflux. Bioheart is a future product designed for the consumer market for individuals diagnosed with Bioflux or similar diagnostic products. Finally, there is Biocare pain management. This is an interactive app designed to provide a way for patients and doctors to manage their pain as they log in and track.

What made you identify to work in these particular areas of Meditech?

There was a market gap in which the concept of surveillance was not really standard and instead records were current. We also found that the technology is old and siled. That is, there is no interoperability or data sharing, even when many patients are in multiple states. That’s why we focused on real-time monitoring within an ecosystem that allows us to interconnect with others. This is because we believe that the future is about smartly connected healthcare devices. We focused on the heart because it is the largest murderer and problem in every country in the world.

Please tell us about the development of your technology. How did you develop it?

The first step was to identify the needs or gaps. Next, we considered a commercialization strategy (that is, redemption) and built functional requirements based on it.

Who did you have to work with to make it happen?

We built everything ourselves. As a background engineer, I designed the first concept and feature set that underlies the final product.

You seem to be trapped in the growing trend of remote monitoring technology for preventive care rather than responsiveness. How fast did this area accelerate?

This area was already on the road to acceleration. Recent pandemics have accelerated this change as the need to monitor high-risk patients has become important. This perception, combined with general industry trends, is accelerating the transition to prevention and surveillance.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I think it’s important to distinguish between companies that are engineers developing their own technology and companies that own, build, and white-label technology but ultimately provide clinical services. increase. Clinical service companies are focused on what they should be doing with patient care. Technology companies, on the other hand, are as focused on innovation and product roadmap implementation as we are. In the field of cardiac monitoring, it puts us in a unique position.

