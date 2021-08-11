Venice Brotherhood Board Game Review





One of my favorite board games is V-Commandos, a World War II cooperative game on stealth and secret warfare. Well, a few years later, the team behind the game has taken everything they learned from 1945 and instead has been working on something since about 1459: Assassin’s Creed: Brothers of Venice.

This isn’t the first Assassin’s Creed board game, but it’s easily the biggest and will be discussed in more detail later in this review. But for now, know that this is a pretty promising fit. Not only is creator Triton Noir secretly familiar with the game, but the design team also has former Ubisoft developers, one of whom is working directly on fiction. Assassin’s Creed Universe.

After a long wait, Kickstarter ran all the way through 2018. The Brotherhood of Venice is finally here. This is not an average board game adaptation. As Ive said, designers have experience with Assassin’s Creed, but Ubisoft’s current Assassin’s Creed writing team can help with some of the content that is tied to the game’s existing Kanon in a variety of interesting ways. I did. Just an adaptation of what we have already played with Ezio.

The Venetian Brotherhood is in a huge box full of cards, stage tiles and an army of miniatures. The game focuses on a long story-driven campaign where players can open envelopes to discover mission objectives, create maps from modular tiles, and collaborate to sneak past / murder guards to achieve their objectives. Is built on. Each mission you play runs for about an hour, during which time you retreat to the physically represented headquarters as a unique map tile with a place to store items that you can rest and replenish. It’s a lot of administrative work, but it also helps keep the air secret as the campaign missions and items progress.

The gameplay is very similar to V-Commandos, where the player moves first and then in order to complete the action. This is done in an essential way for teamwork and one of the most satisfying parts of the game. By spacing these actions apart, you can work together. This means that if you have four actions this turn, you can put two of them in the same room as the guard, and a friend can jump into the room and kill the guard. You can spend the last two points hidden. Step back into the body and it from the room. Teamwork! You don’t have to do this, but when you’re playing with your friends, it’s definitely the coolest and most satisfying way to get the job done.

The miniatures are great and there are many.

When all the assassins move, the enemy turns. Opponents are controlled by a very basic AI system. In this system, the direction of the compass is printed on the event card, and all movable guards (many of which are fixed in place by different jobs / conditions) are replaced if a player is found. The guards head to them.

The key to this overall idea of ​​detection and movement is the alarm state that is triggered when you discover it. This not only attracts guards, but also affects the reinforcement steps that take place at the end of every turn. If the alarm isn’t sounding, there are fewer bad guys to deal with, but if the alarm goes off, you’ll have to face more problems. Ideally, you don’t want to fire the alarm, but it’s almost impossible to manage the alarm for the entire mission, because the discovery is highly dependent on the dice roll. Eventually you have to assume that things go to hell and need to be improvised (this is often the most enjoyable teamwork and coordination).

This is one of the great things as video games are adapted to the desktop.

I can explain it, but probably because this system of V-Commandosits is much more elegant than I thought, especially because I can see in which direction the enemy moves during your turn. It’s even better here because it feels more appropriate. The combination of stealth and open combat, the emphasis on hiding the body, the need to choose a spot to jump out of the shadows, the constant risk of alarms, it all feels exactly like playing Assassin’s Creed, now Only you have a wingman and everything moves much slower. This is one of the great things as video games are adapted to the desktop.

Especially if you are a big Assassin’s Creed nerd. In addition to playing like an Assassin’s Creed game, the Venetian brothers feel like one, with stories that continue throughout each mission, almost instantly plunging into the labyrinth lore of the series. There are many characters that fans know, including Ezio himself. As the story evolves and characters level up to acquire new abilities and items, you can connect what might have been a disparate set of missions.

Importantly, when trying to play hard like a desktop video game, Brotherhood of Venice actually keeps some of the franchise, as this media can actually keep things slimmer. I succeeded in sneaking up on the place where it was supposed to be. Basically, I felt this game was too big. Literally too big, in a comically large box that occupies a huge amount of space on the table when unfolded, assassin player mats, game maps, multiple playing cards, other large mats for enemies, and compasses, unique Huge HQ tiles with cards, stacks of envelopes containing game missions … setting up this game is a huge task. The bigger ones are to organize the game together so that you can play it again.

I have a fairly large dining table, but it wasn’t important to the Venetian brothers, as shown below. And the picture below is from the night when only two of us were playing!

Look at this chaotic spread! And it’s only two players! If you have four, you need to add two more of those big red player mats and add all the cards and equipment to fit them.

However, the range is too large. There are more than 20 missions to play as part of the campaign, with 3 extensions, each of which lasts about an hour, or even longer if you’re playing in full complement of the 4 assassins, everyone. Have to wait for the strategy. And take turns. After calculating that, think about how difficult it is to get 3-4 people in the same room, and the administrative burden of keeping all cards, events and items up to date as part of an ongoing campaign. To apply. (This can take forever), and you will see how big an investment it is committing yourself to the Venetian Brotherhood.

If it sounds like something you and your friends can handle, then it’s great! Maybe you are away during the weekend / week and you can just turn it on through it. Maybe you have a game room or dedicated space where you can leave it set up and you don’t have to worry about rebuilding everything and then packing it every time. Maybe you’re an Assassin’s Creed obsession and haven’t made much progress in the next few months, and everything I’ve just said is fine and will be accepted in the current situation.

Although not included as standard in the game, a more compelling edition of the Kickstarter campaign included a huge real tower for syncing and jumping. It’s completely unnecessary, but it’s also cheerful and luxurious.

Anyone who checks those boxes is in a good place to worship this game. And I do so in most ways! But still, I wanted to do it, but I couldn’t go to the end. I have a video game website that works at 9-5, I play soccer, I have two kids, a pandemic is happening, and perhaps most important in this context is me Have board game friends who like to play other board games, the same for months and months. I think this is my personal situation, but my review and the scope of this game, coupled with the hassle of properly file and sort everything in the middle of the campaign, is worth remembering. think.

This is very disappointing! As for the game itself, I liked it. I love how smart and neat it is, and how elegant the enemy system works, and I haven’t mentioned it yet, so it’s just a pleasure to have this game around I really liked one method. It’s easy to make fun of the amount of plastic miniatures used in recently licensed board games, but the Brotherhood of Venice is a guard, ladder, chest, [spoilers] For great effect. Almost everything you do in this game is represented by tokens or miniatures. This gives the game great physics. Map tiles and card art, on the other hand, blend seamlessly with what you’re used to in video games, and are rich and vibrant. series.

Sadly, that was a little too much for me. Thinking about it, it’s pretty interesting. Thinking great, asking players too much is exactly the same problem that video games are currently suffering from. At least here, the equation will change depending on the individual situation. So, as I said, if you can start the campaign and continue it, this is a great version of the Assassin’s Creed experience, but it’s slow.

(If you want to see in detail how the game works, it’s a good idea to start with this Dice Tower video!)

