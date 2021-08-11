Lumen Bioscience team with Google applies machine learning to biopharmaceutical manufacturing | State News





Seattle, August 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Lumen Bioscience, a clinical biopharmacy company developing products to treat and prevent highly prevalent diseases, is significantly expanding machine learning (ML) today. We announced the results of joint research with Google that we applied. Improves the expandability of spirulina-based biopharmaceuticals. The study, led by Google Accelerated Science’s Caitlin Gamble, Lumen, and Drew Bryant, was partially funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Lumen Biosciences also announced that it would receive an additional $ 2 million from the Department of Energy to support the further development of these findings.

In a new paper, we elaborate on the application of ML to increase spirulina productivity using Basian blackbox optimization, and quickly explore a 17-dimensional space containing numerous environment variables such as pH, temperature, light spectrum, and light intensity. Explore Changes across multiple rounds have doubled the spirulina-based protein production capacity. A peer-reviewed study entitled “Machine Learning Optimization for Photosynthetic Microbial Culture and Recombinant Protein Production” was posted on the online preprint server bioRxiv.

Even ultra-simple bio-manufacturing systems such as Lumen, whose growth medium contains only water and a few simple mineral salts, have too many variables to interact with, so traditional one-element experiments. It is not possible to search efficiently with. Lumen’s spirulina-based bio-manufacturing platform is already easily affordable for customers in developed countries, but with these further productivity gains, these further productivity gains are a major priority of the Gates Foundation in developing countries. Allows for wider distribution of products. This ML application provides a way to reduce the productivity-enhancing process that took decades on older bio-manufacturing platforms such as yeast, E. coli and CHO.

“The combination of two pioneering innovations, Google’s machine learning and the production of spirulina-based therapies, brings us closer to a fully optimized approach that can have a significant impact on catastrophic diseases around the world. You can, “says Jim Roberts, MD. Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Lumen Bioscience. “We believe this treatise is the first to describe the application of AI technology to biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With funding from the Ministry of Energy, these methods will be delivered mucosally and locally in the future. We look forward to providing the biopharmaceuticals to the most prevalent ones. Diseases that were previously infeasible due to the cost and scaling challenges of traditional biomanufacturing platforms. “

“Lumen Bioscience’s spirulina-based biopharmacy manufacturing platform was a unique and meaningful challenge for the ML team,” said Drew Bryant. “By applying ML technology to the challenge, we were able to significantly improve results at speeds and costs not possible with traditional methods. Further enhancements to this platform could be a feasible disease target. It is expected to revolutionize the idea of ​​spirulina-based global access. Biological agents. “

In related news, Lumen Bioscience, along with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, has funded more than $ 2 million from the US Department of Energy for ACCESS CARBON, a project aimed at further improving the productivity of spirulina-based bioproduction. I received help. This project expands the number of variables evaluated to include improvements from alternative genetically diverse production strains and other important variables, as well as significant increases in complexity and scale. It is built on the pioneering work described in.

The Lumen Bioscience platform is dedicated to the breakthrough discovery of the only known method for engineering spirulina and the subsequent development of low-cost systems for large-scale production of them under biopharmacy-grade cGMP control. Is based. The company’s investigational drug clinical phase pipeline includes:

LMN-201 for C. Difficile Infectious Diseases in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Rockefeller University; LMN for Traveler’s Diarrhea supported by BARDA’s CARB-X Program and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation -101; and LMN-301 for Covid-19GI infections are supported by the US Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) and operated through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC).

While current product development in Lumen still focuses on biopharmaceutical development, the technologies developed in the ACCESS CARBON project include alternative foods, industrial biomanufacturing, and much larger climate change areas. , May affect other areas as well. Global health applications and pandemic response.

Lumen Bioscience currently discovers, develops, and manufactures biopharmaceutical candidates for several prevailing diseases around the world that lack effective treatments. The company’s unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential to transform the biopharmaceutical industry through faster than current approaches, mass market size, and exponentially lower costs. Lumen’s clinical pipeline includes C. Includes clinical trial biologics for Difficile infections, Covid-19, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory bowel disease, norovirus, and traveler’s diarrhea. For more information, please visit www.lumen.bio.

