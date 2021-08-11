How small business owners start using AI





As large and small organizations return to “normal business,” many of us find that “normal” looks a little different, especially on a small to small business scale.

The post-pandemic revolution that is changing the world of business head-on is that “the usual business” is sitting around a computer from 9am to 5pm, tied to a desk or office and working for someone else. It doesn’t have to mean a lot of people who are. And for many, technology adopted solely to float during a pandemic may be a permanent way to successfully launch and run a business from the comfort of your home. Maybe.

In our pre-pandemic life, we never imagined that most businesses could support their operations, let alone grow, while working completely remote. Other companies are built from scratch and are fully supported by artificial intelligence automation and “e-everything” from the beginning.

But what really surprised me over the past year has to be the big rise of entrepreneurs. As companies around the world were forced to close their offices and company-wide furloughs became a reality, many decided to start their own businesses because of their financial needs. In fact, in 2020, nearly one million business applications were submitted, compared to the number submitted in 2019. And I don’t think there has ever been a better time in history for such a surge in startup businesses.

As a five-time technology CEO with broad AI expertise, I’ve worked with technology companies for over 20 years to witness the evolution of how AI can help business achieve its revenue goals. Today, I lead a company that provides AI-powered communication solutions for mobile devices. Through these experiences, we have found that some best practices can help entrepreneurs and small business owners leverage AI to accelerate business growth. But first: why consider AI in the first place?

How AI empowers small business owners

Today, AI-powered automation allows a single company to not only manage its business, but also grow it on a large scale. In addition, you can often take advantage of all of this without spending your entire budget on software.

AI and 5G, cloud-based virtual technologies, redefined the meaning of doing business in 2021. These helped streamline operations by eliminating unnecessary bottlenecks. Machine learning automation can be programmed to run all the iterable processes used to take charge of the entire dedicated team. AI also helps facilitate natural sales conversations, answer customer service inquiries, track customer behavior data, and inform marketing decisions. In other words, I believe AI will enable companies of all sizes, levels, and industries to move quickly toward their growth goals.

This is also good news for consumers. Over the last decade or so, many have become more active in using AI to improve their customer experience, and pandemics have strengthened the way businesses use digital technology to serve their customers. .. According to a 2020 McKinsey executive survey, companies accelerated internal digitization by three to four years during a pandemic and accelerated their share of digital or digital-enabled products by seven years. Last year was very historic in terms of global crisis and innovation.

Introduction to AI

When looking for the right AI tools to support your long-term goals, it’s important to be aware of the day-to-day tasks that are causing operational bottlenecks. This may include drafting marketing materials and responding to customer support inquiries. Identifying the gears of a slowing machine provides a clear roadmap for choosing AI software to effectively place these activities in the autopilot.

There are three important factors to consider when evaluating different AI-enabled platforms. Scalability, ease of use, budget. As your needs evolve, determine which platform will grow with you and your business and that requires minimal onboarding and training. Some platforms may offer a complex suite of features, but not all and a kitchen sink are needed to achieve the goal of using AI. By clearly defining your own needs for implementing AI technology, you eliminate the options associated with overly complex features that only muddy water.

As the industry continues to tweak AI technology, entrepreneurs and small businesses may face some challenges when implementing machine learning automation. First, it is not uncommon for SMEs to lack the advanced AI capabilities and processing power needed to process more data volumes. The need for higher performance processing systems can be costly. For this reason, I usually recommend starting AI implementations for young startups and small businesses for simple tasks that can have a significant impact. This is an easy and affordable way to use AI to achieve ROI quickly.

Conclusion

More and more people are throwing away tired 9-5 grinds to chase their passions and seize the opportunity to break and re-destroy with the help of AI-powered automation. Perhaps most groundbreaking is the fact that with current advances, you don’t have to be an IT expert or have a Fortune 500 budget to understand and realize the magic. With the above best practices in mind, you will be able to acquire the right technology.

