No Code is Code – TechCrunch

Greg Brockman is the co-founder and CTO of research and deployment company OpenAI, whose mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all humankind.

Hadi Partovi is the founder and CEO of Code.org, a non-profit organization that aims to increase access to computer science for all students.

Today, the release of OpenAI Codex, a new Al system that translates natural language into code, marks the beginning of a change in the way computer software is written.

There has been a lot of talk about “no-code” platforms over the last few years, but this is not a new phenomenon. In reality, since the first programmable devices, computer scientists have regularly made breakthroughs in the “coding” method of computer software.

The first computers were programmed with switches or punched cards until the invention of the keyboard. Coding became a matter of typing numbers and machine language until Grace Hopper invented the latest compilers and COBOL languages, revolutionizing programming languages ​​and platforms for decades. Languages ​​such as Fortran, Pascal, C, Java, and Python have evolved progressively, and with the latest languages ​​(built using older languages), programmers are “coding” using more and more human languages. “It is now possible.

In addition to language, we have seen the evolution of no-code platforms, including Microsoft Excel, the grandfather of no-code in the 1980s. It allows you to program your computer with a visual interface, whether at school or at work. Whenever I write a formula in a spreadsheet, or drag a block of code on Code.org or Scratch, I’m programming or “coding” my computer. The code is not the code. Every 10 years, breakthrough innovations make it easier to write code and replace old coding methods with new coding methods.

Does this mean the coding is dead? number! It does not replace the need for programmers to understand the code. This means that coding will be much easier, more impactful, and therefore more important.

This is today’s announcement. Today, OpenAl announced the OpenAI Codex. This is a whole new way to write code in natural English. Computer programmers can now use English to explain what they want the software to do. OpenAl Generation The Al model automatically generates the corresponding computer code in the programming language of your choice. This is what we always wanted the computer to understand and do without going through the complicated intermediaries of programming languages.

But this is the beginning, not the end. With Al-generated code, you can imagine the evolution of all programming tools, all programming classes, and the Cambrian explosion of new software. Does this mean the coding is dead? number! It does not replace the need for programmers to understand the code. This means that coding will be much easier, more impactful, and therefore more important, as when punched cards were replaced by keyboards, or when Grace Hopper invented the compiler. ..

In fact, the demand for software today is greater than ever and will continue to grow. As this technology evolves, Al will play a greater role in code generation, doubling the productivity and influence of computer scientists and making more and more computer programmers accessible to this area.

There are already tools that allow you to program using drag and drop only, or write code using voice. Improvements in these technologies and new tools like OpenAI Codex will increasingly democratize the ability to create software. As a result, the amount of code and the number of coders around the world will increase.

This also means that learning how to program in new ways is more important than ever. Learning coding can open the door to opportunities and help solve global problems. As software becomes easier and more accessible, we need to provide every student in every school with the basic knowledge to be a technology user as well as a creator.

