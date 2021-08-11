Climate Tech Women Announce International TECFD Team





The program begins efforts to leverage equity, mitigate corporate financial risk and increase resilience

Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC, August 11, 2021 / 3BL Media /-Womenin Climate Tech, a group empowering the voices of women and non-binary experts in climate technology, was selected today to incorporate fairness in climate-related matters. Announced a global team of talented financial information disclosure.

A team of women selected throughout the global application process consists of multinational corporations, consultancy firms, universities, nonprofits, government agencies sustainability, energy and resilience experts, analysts and researchers. .. As a task force for fairness in the disclosure of climate-related financial information, or TECFD, they do the following:

Deepen understanding of the relationship between climate change and gender equality through enhanced disclosure.

Emphasize the risks faced by net zero and resilience commitments due to gender inequality at all levels.When

Here are the opportunities that arise from addressing this inequality and the solutions to address climate change.

Initially, this program (formerly known as TCFDW) focuses on gender equality. Later phases will build on this work to develop toolkits for use by businesses and governments, including a broader view of equity as a whole.

This group is organized into teams along the four main pillars of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework to investigate the interaction between gender equality and climate risk and opportunity. The team will then attend The Nest Summit at Climate Week NYC in September.

Jamie Alexander, director of Drawdown Labs at Project Drawdown and a participant in the TECFD program, states that climate and equity are inextricably linked. For example, gender equality has been found to be a multiplier for climate solutions. Therefore, it is imperative to instill fairness in the work underway by businesses and governments to address climate risks.

The concept of climate-related financial disclosure has been a breakthrough tool for organizations to measure and manage the effects of climate change, but new challenges are devastating for underserved front-line people. It can lead to potential divestments. A leader in sustainability, energy and climate change at WSP USA, the sponsor of the TECFD program.

Through TECFD, divestment can be counterproductive to NetZero’s commitment, and the impartiality built into the entire organization, from governance to the supply chain, benefits both business and climate change. Aims to show that it has the potential to bring about.

This week, the UN Secretary-General called the IPCC’s Climate Change Report “Code Red for Humanity.” Tanya Barham, CEO and founder of Community Energy Labs and a member of the TECFD program, said he needed fresh and diverse leadership to bring more influential practices, first-hand experience and empathy to the most affected. Stated.

Barham continued that the clean tech and climate technology communities are overwhelmingly homogeneous, despite decades of research showing that diversity has the positive amplification effect of innovation and results. Madness is doing the same thing over and over again, hoping for different results. In all its forms, it is timeless of diversity.

To support these efforts, please visit https://womeninclimatetech.org/support-our-work/.

About Women in Climate Technology (WiCT)

Climate Tech Women are working to empower and amplify the voices of Climate Tech women and non-binary individuals to solve the greatest challenges of our time. Its members include engineers, executives, communicators, policy specialists, investors and business leaders from around the world, all committed to the fight against climate change.

About WSP USA

WSP USA is the US operator of WSP, one of the world’s leading engineering and professional services companies. We are dedicated to serving the community and are engineers, planners, sustainability consultants and strategic advisors. WSP designs lasting solutions in the building, transportation, energy, water and environmental markets. With more than 12,000 employees in 200 offices across the United States, we partner with our clients to support the prosperity of our community. wsp.com

