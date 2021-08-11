Instagram’s harassment protection has been enhanced. 3 measures





Instagram harassment became the mainstream news when black soccer players were racistly abused after the recent Euro 2020 final. Social networks have announced new features to prevent this and have strengthened two existing measures …

Instagram already has two existing features designed to limit these attacks, enhancing both.

Stronger warning to those who post abusive messages

Instagram aims to detect malicious comments before they are posted. As a result, the author will see a pop-up alert indicating that the post may be in violation of the network’s community guidelines. The second or third post warned me that posting a message could delete my account.

According to the company, this worked, and about half of the users chose to edit or delete the post, so the first breach now warns them.

Hidden words can automatically block Instagram harassment

Users in some countries can choose to automatically exclude direct messages that contain offensive words or phrases. This list is designed to detect racist, sexist, and homosexual comments, as well as other types of abuse.

Instagram has rolled out the hidden word feature globally. Increased the number of keywords. To further enhance protection[コメントをさらに非表示]Added options.

This feature will be released in several countries earlier this year and will be available to everyone around the world by the end of this month. Display a message both in the DM’s inbox and in front of the story tray to encourage accounts with many followers to continue using it.

Expanded the list of potentially offensive words, hashtags, and emojis that are automatically excluded from comments. We will continue to update it frequently in the future. We recently added a new opt-in option to hide comments that could be potentially harmful, even if they don’t violate the rules.

By default, anyone can comment on your Instagram post, whether or not you are following you. The new restriction feature allows you to block posts and DM requests from non-followers and recently followed users. This is because many abusers follow their accounts, especially to post attacks.

According to our research, many of the negative views of public figures come from those who haven’t actually followed them, or who have just followed them recently, and who are just piled up at the moment. .. This was seen after the recent Euro 2020 final. As a result, racist abuse of players has increased significantly and unacceptably. Creators also say they don’t want to turn off comments and messages altogether. They still want to hear from their community and build their relationships. You can use Limits to hear from longtime followers, but you can limit contact from people who may only access your account to target you.

The restrictions will be available to everyone on Instagram around the world starting today. Go to your privacy settings and turn it on or off at any time. We were also looking for ways to detect possible spikes in comments and DMs, so we can ask them to turn on restrictions.

Instagram says it will continue to protect.

