Duolingo supported by Google has been released.Here’s what investors need to know:





Investors in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world’s leading educational app, enjoy a fun learning experience. Duolingo’s stock has skyrocketed by more than 40% from its IPO price of $ 102. This is a sign of love for this growing education technology start-up.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) holds a 13% stake in Duolingo and is the company’s largest external investor. In fact, Duolingo co-founder Luis von Ahn has sold two inventions to Alphabet. One of these inventions, reCAPTCHA, is used everywhere online today to protect websites from fraud and abuse. After snapping reCAPTCHA in 2009, Alphabet helped Von An’s next venture, Duolingo, with even greater success.

Obviously, Alphabet has something to like about Fong An and his ability to create successful tech products. With this in mind, Duolingo is worth a closer look.

Duolingo’s business model

Duolingo started in 2011 with the bold goal of “developing the best education in the world and making it available worldwide”. To achieve this, the founders have built Duolingo from scratch to meet the needs of the increasingly mobile generation. Anyone with a web browser or smartphone can access the platform and is highly regarded for its innovative and easy-to-use. In 2013, the platform won Apple’s App of the Year award. This is the first time an educational app has won this award. Duolingo currently has 40 million monthly active users (MAUs) taking courses in 40 different languages ​​using the platform. Users have downloaded the app more than 500 million times, making it the highest-selling educational app on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

There are many reasons why Duolingo is so popular. First, users can use the app to learn a new language anytime, anywhere. This is very useful given the location-based, deadline-driven structure of traditional educational programs. In the old system, students follow a standardized lesson plan regardless of ability. As a result, the learning results will be mixed. Duolingo solves this problem by using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to personalize each lesson for each individual learner, allowing users to proceed at their own pace.

Anyone who wants to learn something new knows that it’s difficult to stay motivated. Duolingo has introduced gameplay mechanisms such as experience points, streaks, and leaderboards to get users back. Duolingo keeps users engaged and increases their chances of success by gamifying the learning process.

Perhaps the most destructive thing about Duolingo is its price. All course content is free and Duolingo monetizes viewers by serving ads at the end of each lesson. For an ad-free experience and some additional features, users can subscribe to Duolingo Plus for $ 6.99 per month. By comparison, attending a physical class to learn a new language can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

In 2016, Duolingo launched its second product, the Duolingo English Test. This is an online on-demand English proficiency test that allows anyone to call anytime, anywhere. More than 3,000 higher education programs, including top undergraduate programs in Stanford, MIT, Yale and Colombia, accept Duolingo English Test results as proof of English proficiency.

In 2020, subscriptions accounted for 73% of Duolingo’s revenue. The rest comes from advertising revenue (17%) and other services (10%) such as Duolingo English Test fees and virtual product sales.

Duolingo’s outlook and risks

For the past few years, Duolingo has fired on all cylinders. Revenues in 2020 increased 128% from $ 71 million in 2019 to $ 162 million. This is due to an 84% increase in the paid user base to 1.6 million users. Momentum continued through the first quarter of this year, with revenue up 97% to $ 55 million.

But for Duolingo, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The online language learning market is expected to be worth $ 47 billion in 2025, from $ 12 billion in 2019. And Duolingo sees itself as more than a “mere” language learning app. It aims to ride on a continuous shift to digital learning and expand its platform to tackle other subjects like mathematics. This will help Duolingo grab a larger slice of the market that GSV Ventures (edtech venture capital firm) estimates is worth $ 1 trillion by 2026.

There are many ways Duolingo can grow from here. For one thing, it can continue to attract new users from all over the world. In the meantime, you can turn your existing users into paid subscribers. Duolingo has 1.8 million paying subscribers as of March 31, accounting for only 4.5% of MAU. Records have increased from 3.3% in 2019, but there is still plenty of room for growth here. In addition, Duolingo can further expand its revenue streams by rolling out new courses and products such as proficiency testing.

Still, the road ahead is not clear at all. There are thousands of free language learning apps that compete with Duolingo for your time and mind share. This is what the company acknowledges in its IPO prospectus. Duolingo also competes with education companies and universities, some of which offer free products in 50 languages. So far, Duolingo has been successful in defending its position in the market. It continues to be the world’s top-ranked language learning app and its financial performance is impressive. However, there is no guarantee that this will always be the case. As the demand for online learning grows, more rivals may offer their own innovative products while maintaining Duolingo.

Should Investors Buy Stocks Now?

Duolingo seems to have the secret to success. It has a popular and attractive platform, a large global user base, and huge room for future growth. In addition, you can benefit from Alphabet’s support and expertise in scaling technology companies.

But with a market capitalization of $ 5.13 billion, Duolingo has a spectacular deal of 32 times its 2020 sales. Facebook, the largest social media platform and one of the world’s most innovative tech companies, trades for less than 10 times its revenue.

Duolingo now appreciates investor optimism and the success of its IPO. But with such a sudden valuation, the stock is too hot to touch. Avid investors need to monitor Duolingo for several quarters to see if it can maintain its strong performance.

