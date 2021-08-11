Savage Planet developers create Raccoon Logic game studio in Montreal





All Transform 2021 sessions are currently available on demand. Watch now.

The makers of Journey to the Savage Planet are back in a new studio called Raccoon Logic.

The Montreal team was part of Typhoon Studios, which was acquired by Google. However, when Google gave up building a first-party game for the Stadia cloud gaming service in February, it shut down Typhoon.

Alex Hutchinson, a former creative director of Typhoon, is a co-founder of Raccoon Logic with Reid Schneider, the studio head of Typhoon. Schneider is replaying that role in Raccoon Logic. Their studio has about 15 people, mainly from typhoons, with the support of Tencent.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Hutchinson and Schneider said they had a large initial investment, but they don’t know the exact amount. They also secured the right to travel to Savage Planet, an action-adventure sci-fi title with bright colors and a quirky sense of humor.

Webinar

Three top investment professionals will be open about what you need to fund your video game.

Watch on demand

In an interview with GamesBeat, Hutchinson said we were the first, last, and only first-party game shipped on Stadia. We were very proud of it. When someone writes a book, we’ll be at least a line of mention in the history of video games. But that was pretty amazing. It was clear from reading the tea leaves that Google had lost interest in the content. So it wasn’t 100% surprising, but the timing and speed were amazing.

Team background

Image Credit: Raccoon Logic

The team has held positions at Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, WB Games and more. They haven’t talked about their game yet. Hutchinson is the creative director of Ubisoft Montreal and oversaw Far Cry 4 and Assassin’s Creed 3. Other past works include Spore, The Sims 2, Army of Two: Day 40 of EA.

Schneider was a co-founder of WB Games Montreal and was an executive producer of Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Knight. Other past works by Schneiders include EA’s Army of Two and Army of Two: Day 40, Battlefield Vietnam, and the original. Sprinter cell.

In an interview, Schneider said he felt there was an unfinished project and wanted to continue the work he had started.

Another co-founder is Chief Technology Officer Yannick Simard. He was previously the technical director of Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that, he was the various lead programmer and technical lead for Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 at Ubisoft. Other past work includes Army of Two, Army of Two: Day 40, EA’s Spore Hero, and EA’s Lead Engine Programmer. Aidos.

Erick Bilodeau is an art director and co-founder. He was previously Head of Art at Typhoon Studios / Google. He also worked at WB Games Montreal as the lead technical artist for Batman: Arkham Origins. Other works include Shawn White Skate, Far Cry 2, and The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

Marc-Antoine Lussier is a technical design director and co-founder. He was a leading technical designer at Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that, he worked on the original Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed 3, and Assassin’s Creed Unity at Ubisoft Montral. Other previous works include Siberia and Mist 4.

As soon as Google’s decision went down, we started talking about it, Hutchinson said. The advantage of a lot of redundancy is that it doesn’t try to get people to quit their jobs. They don’t have it anymore. As a result, we were able to regain about 75% of the typhoon crew. We also started a conversation with a really great newcomer who will join us.

Hutchinson said he was excited to be back in the field of indie games. He said the team loves systematic games, games with a good sense of humor and a big heart, and games with a strong taste that get the reaction of the players.

According to Hutchinson, he wants to make it spicy. We want people to like it or hate it, we don’t want anyone to get bored.

No crunch

Image Credit: Typhoon Studios

The new team will work on a hybrid face-to-face and remote model.

Schneider said he was happy to receive support from Google and Tencent and is proud that the team was able to ship the journey to the Savage planet on time without crunches or unpaid overtime.

When we shipped Savage Planet with related patches / DLC and more, we did it in a truly sustainable way without crunches, Schneider said. Thanks to the team’s outstanding efforts, in March 2020 we moved to remote work within a few days.

As an example, at the start of the pandemic, the typhoon chose to delay downloadable content rather than overworking the team, Schneider said.

According to Schneider, we were all faced with a new reality that we had never experienced before. The last thing we had to do was to stress team members who now have children at home, live in isolation, and have no clear end to the horizon. This is something we are really proud of and our goal is to continue Raccoon Logic 100%. Our feeling is that people do their best creative work when they have time to recharge and meet their families. It’s better for people and better for the games we make.

The reset gave the company the opportunity to add new positions like producers and lead designers.

According to Schneider, we were talking about the type of experience we wanted to create, but it’s funny and weird, and if it’s part of a large multinational conglomerate, it’s a really really difficult type. That is. That is the North Star, a principle that guides what we do. I still don’t know what the first title will be. But what I find great is that all the work we have done can come back to us. Starting a project from the codebase is always better than starting from scratch.

What is your name?

Image Credit: Typhoon Studios

Asked why they named it raccoon logic, Hutchinson said, it’s very difficult to name things because all the names in the world are used. Finding a fresh corner is very difficult. So we decided to go this to the left fielder and find something memorable. All video game companies start to sound the same. And now the logic is that if we make a great game, it will be a great name. If you know, and we make a terrible game, what we call it didn’t really matter.

The original game had about 2.5 million players and was perfect for indie games.

According to Hutchinson, we believe there was a good audience there.

Google is cool about releasing intellectual property, but it took longer than buying a typhoon to complete the deal, Hutchinson said.

It was really appreciated because it would be your baby, Schneider said. The team is really excited.

The studio doesn’t feel the pressure from Tencent to create a particular kind of game. According to Hutchinson, the team is aiming for a kind of systematic comedy, with humor built into the system behind the game. Being in a small company again helps develop that sense of humor.

According to Hutchinson, despite his success in big companies, over the years it has become a more exciting and fulfilling time to implement his crazy and wacky ideas. rice field. So I think it was good to take advantage of the last traces of corporate love we left behind. It’s fun to come back alone.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/08/11/savage-planet-devs-create-raccoon-logic-game-studio-in-montreal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos