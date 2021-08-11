Get the final trailer for the unlikely live service, Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Siege of Paris





Valhalla

Ubisoft

Assasssins Creed Valhalla has transformed into what can only be called Ubisoft’s live service. Packed with live events and paid expansion content, an important part of it will be in the siege of Paris tomorrow.

The Paris Siege is part of the Valhallas Season Pass, which costs $ 40 and gives players access to the content of the former Legend of Beowulf and Druid’s wrath. But I believe the siege of Paris should be bigger than both of them.

The game has released one final trailer to showcase the expansion, ahead of tomorrow’s August 12 launch. This can be confirmed below. Are there many battles, some new weapons, and their Jeanne d’Arc? Maybe?

The Siege of Paris, like many events in the Assassin’s Creed game, is actually the real thing that happened in 845. The Vikings actually invaded France, plundered and occupied Paris, and withdrew the ransom from Charles II. Some attribute this to the legendary Viking Ragnar Lodbrok, but others claim it to be him.

It turns out that Jeanne d’Arc lived in the 15th century, so it’s not her, we’re seriously confusing some timelines. Maybe her great-grandmother (x10)?

Assassin’s Creed continues to transform into something entirely new to Ubisoft. This is a living game that will undergo the ultimate transformation in the form of Assassin’s Creed Infinite, a future Assassin’s Creed content launch platform that allows you to develop multiple worlds and timelines in time. .. This can lead to faster development of shorter campaigns for different time periods. Or I think there could be a huge campaign like Valhalla or Odyssey simply connected to this system. Ubisoft was fascinated by the idea of ​​Assassin’s Creed As Service. It’s all about the genre, with the key multiplayer components removed, but it looks like it’s selling base games, season passes, and lots of microtransactions. There is enough audience to maintain this concept in the series.

Assassin’s Creed Infinite is still a long way off. Despite its size, I would be surprised if this was the last content I saw in Valhalla. My guess is that Ubisoft wants to continue to increase revenue from Valhalla until Infinite can reach here. This can take at least a couple of years. For now, the siege of Paris will begin tomorrow.

