SoftBank will reduce its stake in a major US tech stock.Sold shares in Google, Facebook and Microsoft in Q1

Softbank sold shares in a major US tech company in the April-June quarter, according to its quarterly report. Shares in Google’s parent company Alphabet, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Microsoft, and streaming service Netflix were sold by Masayoshisons during the quarter. Softbank also cut its stake in Amazon during the quarter. Softbank, a Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate, invests in listed stocks through SB Northstar trading. In the first three months of the year, the technology-intensive NASDAQ index surged nearly 20%.

US High Tech Stock Acquisition Profit

SoftBank’s quarterly portfolio holdings report for the three months ending March 31, 2021 showed that the company holds significant shares in Netflix, Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, Adobe, and Salesforce. However, the latest quarterly update for the month ending June 30, 2021 showed that all of the above shares were missing from the portfolio.

At the end of March this year, Softbank held $ 3.1 billion worth of Facebook shares. Adobe’s stake in Masayoshisons was $ 10 million, Alphabet’s stake was $ 575 million, Microsoft’s stake was $ 1.03 billion, and Netflix’s stake was $ 382 million. Softbank also owned $ 385 million worth of Salesforce and $ 1.18 billion worth of PayPal shares. SoftBank’s overall stake in all of these companies was $ 6.7 billion as of the end of March this year. The overall holding of the listed company was $ 19.9 billion.

As of the end of the June quarter, SoftBank’s stake fell to $ 13.6 billion, leaving most of the well-known US tech companies missing from its portfolio. However, Amazon was the only major tech company that SoftBank continued to hold its portfolio at the end of the last quarter. As of the end of April, Softbank owned $ 6.2 billion worth of Amazon stock. The same fell to $ 5.65 billion at the end of June this year.

Softbank’s investment in India

In India, SoftBank has invested in many start-ups through the Vision Fund. These include Delhivery, FirstCry, Flipkart, Grofers, InMobi, Lenskart, Meesho, Ola, Oyo, Paytm, Policybazaar, Unacademy, Whatfix, and Swiggy. SoftBank has invested in a major internet company based in India. This theme was largely lacking until it was recently listed on Zomatos from Dalal Street.

NASDAQ whale

Softbank turned out to be a Nasdaq whale that had previously funded a US tech company. According to the Financial Times, NASDAQ whales were thought to be behind a large derivative bet on major tech stocks listed on the NASDAQ index. Softbank is believed to have made big bets on technology stocks such as Facebook, Tesla, Amazon and Microsoft. This move by Softbank was believed to be behind the 2020 US tech mega rally.

