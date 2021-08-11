On iOS 15, you need to link your AirPods to your Apple ID for Find My





Photo: Adam Clark Estes / Gizmodo

If you have an AirPods, it’s definitely lost at some point. So with the release of iOS 15 this fall, adding upgraded FindMy support gives you a lot of peace of mind. However, it seems that you need to link your device to your Apple ID for that.

Like AirTags, iOS 15 brings Precision Finding to both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. (Unfortunately, the original AirPods or AirPods 2 don’t seem to be supported.) AirPods currently work with FindMy, but they aren’t always useful. For example, you can’t find the buds in the charging case. Also, if you lose one bud at home, the only way is to play the sound through the Find My app. And face it, it doesn’t always work. Precision Finding, a feature introduced in AirTags earlier this year, is very helpful.

The code found by 9to5Mac in the fifth iOS 15 beta links AirPods to an Apple ID so that a lost device can send location via Find Myeven, even if a thief pairs it with another device, for example. It shows that you can continue to do so. However, unlike other iOS gadgets, AirPods don’t have an activation lock option.

However, if you want to give an old pair to a friend or resell it in the future, you have the option to manually unlink the device. This method is very easy with AirPods Max. Just press and hold the noise cancel button and digital crown for about 12 seconds. However, AirPods Pro requires a slightly more difficult approach. Basically, you need to press the hole in the speaker with your finger and press the stem button several times. It’s unclear if you have to do it for both buds or just for one.

This isn’t the only update coming to AirPods. Last week, Apple released a beta version of the Conversation Boost feature. This feature uses computational audio and an AirPod Pros beamforming microphone to focus on the voice of the person in front of you while reducing potentially distracting ambient noise.

G / O media may receive fees

In any case, these are still in flux, and the final version can result in slightly different results than what is currently being seen in the iOS 15 beta. In any case, after Apple finishes its fall launch event every fall, the public release of iOS 15 is expected to fall by the end of next month.

