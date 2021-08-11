Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Siege of Paris Review – Bon Voyage





“Peace-it’s a strange word in the mouth of an invader,” says Charles the Fat, relaxing deep inside a dull Parisian brothel. On a visit from England, Scandinavian warrior Eivor pursued the monarch on a chance opportunity that he might be convinced he would stay in Francia, rather than looking at Eivor’s newly adopted hometown. .. There is no denying that he has points: Eivor and Raven probably have less legitimate claims about the land they currently live in than Charles.

But since this is Assassin’s Creed Valhara, it soon becomes clear that peace was not really an option. Valhalla’s second expansion pack, the Siege of Paris, reveals Iver’s Crossblade with countless Frankish soldiers and his revenge-burning relative Sigfred and his ass head who decided to put Paris in the torch. increase.

As an extension, the siege of Paris is more constrained than Valhalla itself, and also benefits from more verticality in terms of both the physical space and the approach of encountering design. It’s a bit deeper than you can see in the vast expanse of Valhalla’s broken England, and is a welcome return to some of the things that made the Assassin’s Creed game of the past so much fun.

Unfortunately, some of those new ideas didn’t work well, and returning to a more mechanic-focused experience can pull the seams of Assassin’s Creed’s current open-world framework.

After Sigfred’s niece Toka appears in Ravensthorpe with a Frankish resistance fighter named Pierre, Iver travels to Francia. They came to England with a story of huge wealth being looted, but the Nordic chiefs do not seem to be feeding. After all, the real reason for the visit is that Toka is desperately looking for help from his uncle, who vowed to take revenge on King Charles, despite the lack of troops and plans needed for the attempt. is.

Valhalla recommends reaching power level 200 before starting the Siege of Paris. I can personally prove that it will be a difficult task to get ahead of it. Frank’s soldiers have several nasty new varieties, including heavy cavalry and new variants of the Goliath prototype roaming in England.

Fortunately, many of Francia’s beautiful rolling hills, hedges and poppy fields are perfect hunting grounds for knights, but Paris itself offers Eivor the opportunity to evade these enemies almost completely. .. The terribly overlooked rooftop parkour of the old Assassin’s Creed game is back here. Below is a sewer system that connects several districts in the city.

Sewers are probably the place to encounter the least successful additions in expansion. In Paris, which was hit by the plague, there is a problem with mice. It’s a problem that Eivor shares as soon as he adventures down the street. The concept here seems to be that the rat was lifted almost directly from A Plague Tale: Innocence, which flows like a malicious liquid mass of hunger and teeth. Here, they are hardly intimidating. You can see dozens at a time, especially in such otherwise beautiful games, it’s unpleasant how low-budget they look. They will chew your health and drop the heavy objects you have in your cart, but don’t expect the writhing and sick masses that exist in Asobo Studio’s 2019 breakout hit.

The siege of Paris bitterly reminds me of how much I enjoyed being a legendary assassin.

Mice do some things in the siege of Paris. As these are new types of environmental hazards, you will understand some of the traversal puzzles you will encounter when exploring the sewers. You can frighten the grate by wielding your weapon, but it will come back soon unless you seal it with a nearby slide object. It may be sealed on arrival, but unlike Eivor, there are some points that can be released to take care of the nasty guards who are completely vulnerable to rodent attacks. Upon closer inspection, you’ll discover new features of Eivor in a disgraceful style that reminds you of a flock of mice when needed.

At a point along the main story, there are some important assassinations presented as a “black box penetration” mission. This is the first type introduced in the Assassin’s Creed Unity series. There are five of these in all, so I’ll try not to spoil any of them, but it’s another welcome return to one of my favorite features in the series, and it’s been noticeable since the restart of the Origins soft RPG. It no longer exists.

They’re not as open-ended as the Hitman mission, and certainly not designed for the same level of reproducibility, but they have multiple phases and are better than the brave Anton Chigle-style hits I’ve done in the past. Some stealth games that also feel much more complicated. Find abandoned notes, listen to conversations, find clues, and follow the breadcrumb trail into your target’s hideout. Perhaps the maid knows the entrance to the service, or the actor’s brigade has heard where the king is staying. All you need is one gentle prompt and you are on your way.

Of course, there are still options to break the front door and kill everyone in sight, but put things in the case, look for clues, and see how far each little thread takes me. Thank you for the opportunity to see. Both approaches pay off by killing terrible people like cartoons, but more considered methods usually add an ironic twist to their horrific end.

Elsewhere, most of the time going back and forth between activities and expeditions, Assassin’s Creed for a long time since you came to know, love, or are now abandoned due to lack of depth. To do. The Siege of Paris often gives up pretending to be a realistic place, but has pockets with a focused level of design, but often the same kind that characterizes both Origins and Odyssey side activities. Mile width, inch depth experience.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Valhalla is a fun game. If the siege of a castle is very similar to the siege of the next castle, or if you repeat the same trick over and over and are temporarily locked out of a house that contains upgrade materials and other treasure shards. But it’s a fun game. The Siege of Paris is no exception, offering a digestible gameplace snack that can be started and finished in minutes. Find a way to break into the buildings, kill all the bad guys in the bandit camp and attack the monastery. It spends much more time moving between activity nodes than engaging in the activity itself. Francia dreamily gallops on her way to another glowing map marker.

The new rebel mission symbolizes this. Upon arriving in Francia, Pierre contacts a local separatist fighter who wants to weaken Charles’ grip on Paris, like the Norse warrior of Sigfred. Agents around the map offer quick little missions to complete in exchange for infamy and special currencies. Go out with some Resistance Fighters to confuse the Carolingian supply fleet or eliminate army reinforcements and report rewards. They are fast, not particularly demanding, and seem to be designed primarily to kill time.

When dealing with the Vikings, sooner or later you need to address the issue of raids and looting in foreign lands. The siege of Paris is probably the most direct approach to the morals and settings of Valhalla’s chosen hero. .. Indeed, the targets of the Frankish assassination are clearly and ridiculously evil, but early on that Iver, even their envisioned mission of peace, really does not have the ethical feet for them to stand. I am forced to ponder in. Clan Eivor and Raven want Charles to work on peace, but only to help them maintain the land they invaded and stole. As the story unleashes, Eivor also has to deal with the creeping allegations that the ancient ideas of honor and glory are often just fig leaves for the genocide of desire and greed.

As much as I enjoyed the new trilogy, what bothered me about them was that I was rarely given the opportunity to actually explore the beautiful places that were so lovingly recreated from archeology and mythology. Assassin’s Creed is now always aimed at going somewhere. I always feel that the picturesque landscape is intended to be seen from a moving train, not inhabited.

The infiltration mission in the Siege of Paris asks me to look into taverns, churches, or fortified villas, paying attention to what people are doing and how they are engaged. A welcome ointment for this. It’s a shame that there are only a handful of these in the Siege of Paris, and that some of them culminate in a noisy boss battle instead of assassination.

Nonetheless, these are missions with multiple phases, each adding tension and reward to the final conflict. When the villain got the chance to stutter “How did you get here?” Before burying the blade, I want to tell you exactly how I pulled it.

The Siege of Paris emphasized to me the main differences between the old Assassin’s Creed game and the latest three games. Previously, Assassin’s Creed was a power fantasy that was smarter than anyone else, allowing unprotected targets to quickly caper overhead while hitting traps. The refocus on armed combat has transformed Assassin’s Creed into a power fantasy about strength and combat power.

That’s fine, and I loved the hundreds of hours I spent playing to be a legendary warrior in Egypt, Greece, and England. But the siege of Paris, despite its flaws, bitterly reminds me of how much I enjoyed being a legendary assassin.

The release date of the Siege of Paris isn't too far away, but if you're still through Valhalla, you can read a review of Druid's Wrath here.

