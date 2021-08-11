How many actions does Back 4 Blood have?





Want to know how many actions Back 4 Blood has? Back 4 Blood’s behavioral structure differs from the Left 4 Dead campaign in that it divides the mission into different chapters. A typical Left 4 Dead campaign lasts less than an hour, but Back 4 Blood’s long-running activity can last up to two hours. Once you start putting corrupt cards into your mix, the length of each mission can vary significantly, depending on the difficulty of the zombie game.

Left 4 Dead’s spiritual successor is already incredibly popular and shy to 100,000 simultaneous players during the closed beta. Back 4 Blood was originally planned to go on sale in June, but the release date was delayed by four months to give developers more time to hone their games.

Back 4 Blood will feature eight characters at launch, each with its own skill set that complements all types of parties. Choosing the right character set is important if you want to tackle the most difficult difficulty modes of the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood’s act system.

Back 4 Blood Act Count

The developers aren’t currently checking the number of acts in the game, but they do know what the mission structure looks like based on the first Act in Back 4 Blood Beta.

Every Back4 Blood act has two chapters, each chapter containing a total of four missions. If you decide to do all the actions at once, you will play eight missions. On Survivor difficulty, it took less than two hours to complete the first action.

All levels of Back 4 Blood Act 1 are:

The devil’s return

Blood Pain Resurrection Tunnel Trains Crossroads

Blue dog hollow

Bad Seed Hell Bell abandoned the sound of thunder

So far, that’s all you need to know about Back 4 Blood’s act system, but stay tuned as we’ll update this page as new information becomes available. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to check out the Back 4 Blood preview to see how it differs from other co-op shooters. Looking for more team-based gameplay? Check out the best cooperative games on your PC and explore a world completely different from your peers.

