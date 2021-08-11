Wichita State University’s Technology Transfer and Commercialization Office has partnered with Innosphere Ventures to support faculty commercialization efforts.





Kansas University of Research participates in the Innosphere University Partner Program to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship

Wichita has a long tradition of innovation and entrepreneurship that revitalizes the economy and meets the needs of the community. Wichita State University’s vision is to become one of the most innovative public research universities in the United States, known for providing an influential student experience and bringing prosperity to the people and communities they serve. https://www.wichita.edu Wichita is also affiliated with others in the Wichita region to relate to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, including this year’s Wichita Startup Week, which will be released for free in October. We support important efforts. 4th and 8th, 2021.

Innosphere Ventures is a Colorado-based incubator that accelerates the business success of science and technology-based start-ups with customized commercialization programs, various incubation programs, venture capital funds, and specialized laboratory facilities. Grow your local entrepreneurial ecosystem. Innosphere’s commercialization program connects founders with experienced advisors, corporate partners and investors. The program teaches entrepreneurs valuable skills in accessing capital, acquiring customers, building competent teams, accelerating top-line revenue growth, and planning company withdrawals. Innosphere is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that has supported startups for 23 years. For more information, please visit innosphereventures.org.

Wichita, Kansas, August 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Innosphere Ventures, a Colorado-based incubator and commercialization program that accelerates the business success of science and technology-based startups, is the Office of Tech Transfer and Wichita State University (Wichita State University). Wichita State Commercialization (TTC) supports university economic development efforts and helps faculty to commercialize technology.

Wichita serves as the only city-serving research university in Kansas. Innosphere has partnered with Innosphere because it is an expert in working with faculty inventors to commercialize technology, according to Rob Gerlach, Executive Director of the Technology Transfer and Commercialization Department. Building relationships with industry partners is the key to successfully transferring technology to the commercial market. Wichita State University is excited to welcome Innosphere as a new partner to work closely with local, regional and national organizations to accelerate discovery and innovation and bring cutting-edge technology to the commercial market.

The Innospheres University Partner Program works directly with technology transfer offices at major research universities in the multi-state region to connect inventors and business drivers, facilitate referrals to business partners, promote technology to commercialization, and start-ups. Turns into a high-growth business.

Mike Freeman, CEO of Innosphere Ventures, finds it difficult to move inventions from the lab to the market and form successful companies, so Wichita technology founders and faculty commercialize technology and bring ideas to life. I was excited to be a resource for. .. The Wichita Technology Transfer Office meets with scholars at industry crossroads to create unique innovation initiatives focused on investigating and solving industry-focused real-world problems.

Innosphere Ventures recently released the Kansas Venture Capital Ecosystem Review, which covers the investment trends that shape the state’s venture ecosystem and uncovers the challenges of up-and-coming innovation hotspots such as Kansas. The report suggests that the Kansas startup ecosystem has recovered from the pandemic year and that there was a very strong venture capital activity in the first half of 2021.

Contact: Emily Wilson Innosphere Ventures 9702954481 [email protected]

