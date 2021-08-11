BitPay Updates Wallet App on Google Pay





Atlanta-(BUSINESSWIRE)-BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced that US cardholders of BitPay prepaid MasterCard have added their cards to Google Wallet. Announced that it can be used using Google Pay. Google Pay allows BitPay cardholders to make secure contactless payments directly in-app, online, and using their Android smartphones, tablets, and watches. BitPay has previously announced support for Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

BitPay CEO Stephen Pair says consumers are looking for more new places and ways to use cryptocurrencies, and we want their experience to be fast, easy and secure. With the addition of Google Pay, customers will find it easier and more convenient to live in cryptocurrencies and will benefit from the increased value that cryptocurrencies offer, from everyday items to the purchase of luxury goods.

The BitPay Wallet app is designed to allow customers to manage, protect, track and use 12 coins including BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, WBTC, XRP, Stablecoin BUSD, DAI, GUSD, PAX and USDC. I am. Customers can instantly convert the cipher into dollars, which can be loaded onto the card and used wherever Mastercard debit is accepted. The card can also be used for online purchases and withdrawal of cash from ATMs.

New card customers waiting for a plastic BitPay card to be delivered can add their virtual card to Google Wallet and start using Google Pay right away.

To add a BitPay card to Google Wallet, cardholders must have the latest version of the BitPay app available in the Google Store. To order a BitPay prepaid Mastercard, click the icon in the BitPay app.

About BitPay Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th anniversary as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies of the year. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the mission of businesses is to transform the way businesses and people send, receive and store money. Its business solution eliminates fraudulent chargebacks, reduces payment processing costs and enables borderless payments in cryptocurrencies, among other services. BitPay provides consumers with a complete digital asset management solution, including BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling digital assets to be converted into dollars for spending by tens of thousands of businesses. With offices in North America, Europe and South America, the company has raised more than $ 70 million from leading investment companies such as Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group and Aquilin Technology Growth. For more information, please visit bitpay.com.

By using this card, you agree to the terms and conditions of the cardholder agreement and the tariff (if any). This card is issued by the Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) under license from Mastercard International. Metropolitan Commercial Bank and Metropolitan are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank 2014.

Mastercard is a registered trademark and Circle Design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

