Mouser Electronics will explore sensors in the 4th edition of 2021.





EE Raymond Yin and Dr. Jay Esfandyari discuss sensor roles and applications in industrial and IoT environments

Dallas & Fort Worth, Texas, August 11, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Mouser Electronics, Inc. Today releases the fourth installment of the award-winning Empowering Innovation Together program 2021 series. The new work examines different sensor types and applications through new episodes, blogs, and infographic content from The Tech Between Us podcasts.

Mouser Electronics has announced the fourth installment of the 2021 series of award-winning Empowering Innovation Together programs. The new work examines different sensor types and applications through new episodes, blogs, and infographic content from The Tech Between Us podcasts. (Graphics: Business Wire)

In the latest podcast episode, Dr. Jay Esfandyari, Director of Global Marketing Strategy at STMicroelectronics, joins Mousers Raymond Yin to play a key role for sensors in the industry and IoT sectors and how sensors will play a future in these markets. We will have a lively discussion about how to shape it.

“We are now in an era of sensor technology that creates new and more efficient experiences for everyone,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “This latest EIT article provides a collection of interesting ideas about the state of sensor technology. It continues to play a major role in so many everyday applications.”

The 2021 EIT series includes blogs, infographics, videos and more, with discussions between Mouser’s ideological leaders and industry experts. Future technology topics explore automotive technology and industrial automation and review the latest RF and wireless products. The program will showcase the development of a variety of new products and identify the technological developments needed to keep up with new trends in the market.

The fourth edition of the series is sponsored by Mouser’s acclaimed manufacturer partners STMicroelectronics, TDK and TE Connectivity.

Founded in 2015, the Mousers Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the most recognized electronic component programs in the industry. For more information, please visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology, and application news through Mousers’ free electronic newsletter. Mousers email news and reference subscriptions can be customized to meet the unique and changing needs of your customers and subscribers. No other distributor has this much customization and control over the information that engineers receive. Sign up now at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber to learn about new technologies, product trends and more.

