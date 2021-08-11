Axiom Verge 2, Metal Slug Tactics at Nintendo Switch Showcase





So many indies. GIF: Nintendo / Kotaku

Nintendos Indie World is a semi-regular showcase of some of the coolest indie games coming to Switch in the coming months. This latest presentation features an exciting and brand new game with an old favorite combination that will make Nintendo Switch’s debut. Here are all the Nintendo indies that were unveiled today.

These Nintendo Indie World events are much more regular these days than Nintendo Direct. This is the second presentation in 2021 and the final event in April that brought Fez to Switch. In the December 2020 presentation, Among Us became a Switch fan, and in the August last year’s presentation, Spiritfarer appeared.

Let’s see if this can catch up with the hype of those previous shows.

Indies released today on Switch

Unless a lot of games are dropped today, it won’t be a Nintendo Indie World presentation.

Axiom Verge 2 gives us something to do before the next Metroid.Screenshot: Nintendo / Thomas Happ Game

Axiom Verge 2

A new hero explores the strange world of Metroidvania in Thomas Happs Axiom Verge.

G / O media may receive fees

Who wants to get out of breath and sweat with this guy?Screenshot: Nintendo

Boyfriend dungeon

Kitfox Games dungeon crawl romance simulation.

Let’s make a garden! Better than this!Screenshot: Nintendo / Rose City Game

Garden story

Solve the puzzle. Build a garden. What more do you want?

This game is much cooler than it looks. Screenshots: Nintendo / GrizzlyGames / Coatsink

Islanders: Console version

Grizzly Games and Coatsink’s Islanders are cool little games for building a little civilization on a little island.

Coffee of the dead.Screenshots: Nintendo / Route 59 / Coconut Island Game

Necrobarista: Final Four

Who doesn’t want to play a game that provides the dead with a last drink?

Switch indies after autumn

There are a lot of indies you can play on Switch by the end of the year.

It’s some detailed and detailed pixel art.Screenshot: Nintendo

September 16 East facing

Heading east from Pixpil / Chucklefish, an apocalyptic emotional adventure begins. Hard-working miners and young girls set out on a journey not to be too much like The Last of Us.

That Tetris is just cool.Screenshot: Nintendo / Monster

Tetris Effect Connected October 8th

That really cool Tetris game, now for Switch.

What are black, white and gray throughout?Screenshot: Nintendo / What we made

TOEM Autumn

TOEM is a nice little adventure where players solve problems by taking pictures.

Loop hero!Screenshot: Nintendo / Four Quarter

Loop hero holiday

That loop hero. Everyone loves Loop Hero. You don’t have to talk about Loop Hero.

Shovel knight puzzle game.Screenshot: Nintendo / Yacht Club Game

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Holiday

The Shovel Knight is a match-3 puzzle only, also known as everything you need in one place.

No deadline until 2022

It might be nice to plan for next year, but it’s not as far as we think.

It’s not a jet set radio, but it’s secretly.Screenshot: Nintendo / Team Reptiles

Bom Rush Cyber ​​Funk

From Team Reptile, this is mostly a jet set radio and no one is going to tell me anything different. If it doesn’t look like a jet set radio, I’ll eat a hat.

That will never float, right? Screenshot: Nintendo / Okomotive / Frontier Foundry

Far: change the tide

Far: An apocalyptic vehicle adventure by the makers of Lone Sails.

All its actions, without action! Screenshots: Nintendo / Leikir Studio / Dotemu

Metal slug tactics

It’s a new addition to one of the game’s most famous run-and-gun shooter series, and we’re thinking a lot more now.

Mandatory sizzle reel

A typical indie sizzle real starts around 48 minutes in a video archive.

Do you see what you like?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/everything-shown-during-todays-nintendo-switch-world-sh-1847465478 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos