The bipartisan bill targets the ability of Apple and Google to profit from the app store





The new bipartisan bill, announced Wednesday, aims to bring more competition to the app store market, which is currently dominated by Apple and Google.

The Open App Market Act, led by Senator Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut) and Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota), will shake the business model and structure of both companies’ app stores. Of their mobile operating system.

The bill partially covers in-app payment systems for companies that own an app store with more than 50 million users in the United States. The bill does not allow companies such as Apple or Google to condition the distribution of apps on apps. Saves whether the developer is using an in-app payment system.

It also prohibits developers from communicating with app users about “legitimate business offers” or punishing developers for using different pricing terms through another system. Developers are complaining about not being able to advertise the low prices that customers can receive from the app. This allows you to avoid app store charges.

The bill aims to prevent app stores from penalizing certain developers and allow third-party app stores. Google’s Android users have access to third-party app stores, but Apple restricts access to app downloads through its own app store.

The bill also allows you to sideload your app. This means you don’t have to download the app from the official app store. In particular, Apple has expressed concern that sideloading could expose consumer phones to security vulnerabilities.

The law leaves room for the platform to argue that its in-app payment system and other tools and protocols are needed for security purposes. The bill states that if user privacy and security, fraud prevention efforts, or measures to comply with federal or state law are required, the platform covered by the law will not be violated.

App developers have complained in parliament and court that Apple and Google have a solid grasp of their business by managing the app store, which is the gatekeeper for mobile app consumer access. Companies like Epic Games and Spotify are having problems with company fees for purchases made by customers in the app.

For example, Apple will reduce 15% to 30% of payments customers pay to upgrade to Spotify Premium via the iOS app. Apple also prevents businesses from advertising through apps that allow customers to get lower prices by purchasing through another channel so that developers can avoid charges.

Apple and Google have stated that fees charged for app purposes are a market standard and that building and running an app store to operate is expensive. Many developers do not object to paying some fees to cover those costs, but say the current ones are unreasonably high.

Developers have also begun to argue that app store operators are competing with market knowledge. For example, Spotify is one of Apple’s loudest opponents, offering its own competing music streaming service. Spotify refused to put such “faults” in front of its services, while Apple “regularly rejects bug fixes and app enhancements that improve the user experience and app functionality.” I accused him.

The Open App Markets Act prohibits large app store operators from competing with private business information from third-party apps. It also prohibits these companies from “unfairly prioritizing or ranking” their apps or business partner apps over other apps.

Under this bill, the Federal Trade Commission and the State Attorney General can take action on the platform. Developers also have the right to seek injunctive relief.

Apple and Google representatives couldn’t comment immediately.

Corie Wright, vice president of public policy at Epic Games, which is currently suing Apple, Google and the app store, said the bill was “a key milestone in the ongoing battle for a fairer digital platform.” He said there was.

“This passage will allow developers to seek injunctions against violations of the law, which will help level the competition for SMEs to confront monopolies that are abusing market power,” Wright said. Said. “This makes it easier for developers of all sizes to challenge these harmful practices and seek relief from retaliation, whether in proceedings or simply because they have made bold statements.”

Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, Horacio Gutierrez, also praised the bill in a statement.

“These platforms control more commerce, information and communications than ever before, and the power they exercise has a significant economic and social impact,” he said. “That’s why we urge Congress to pass the Open App Markets Act quickly. Without action, Apple and other companies will continue to change their rules in favor of their own services, consumers, developers and digital. It is expected to cause further harm to the economy. “”

This story is developing. Check for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

See: Apple’s fight against Epic Games is part of a larger antitrust battle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/11/bipartisan-bill-targets-apple-and-googles-ability-to-profit-from-app-stores.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos