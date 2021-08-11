Giatec reduces cement usage and CO2 pollution with the support of Canada’s Sustainable Development Technology





Ottawa, ON, August 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Giatec, a world leader in concrete testing technology, is Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). SDTC is a clean technology that makes Canadian entrepreneurs globally competitive. Helps accelerate the development and deployment of solutions.

Giatec Roxi AI and SDTC Financing

Not only is cement the most expensive component of concrete mixtures, its production also accounts for 8% of the world’s CO2 emissions. In construction projects, ready-mixed concrete producers design concrete mixtures to meet specific performance standards and quickly meet strength goals.

However, concrete performance can be affected by a variety of external factors, including raw material quality variations, ambient conditions, delivery times, injection processes, and on-site curing conditions. Currently, concrete producers have limited data and visibility into these factors. Lack of accurate testing and monitoring capabilities. This leads to over-engineering of the concrete mixture by adding more cement than necessary to prevent potential performance issues.

Giatec’s proprietary sensing technology and real-time predictive AI-based model Roxiallows ready-mix producers adjust the amount of cement required to more accurately meet concrete strength goals. As a result, this will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 400 million tonnes annually. This is equivalent to removing 110 million cars from the road.

Real Lawrence, SDTC’s President and CEO, said: “We are proud to be at the forefront of climate innovation and support companies like Giatec that provide substantive solutions to help combat climate change.”

“Based on two case studies, we estimate that our technology can be used to reduce cement usage by up to 20%. With this funding, Giatec will be able to reduce CO2 emissions, air pollution, and the construction industry. “Use of water,” said Pouria Ghods, co-founder and CEO of Giatec.

Roxiwas was the first AI program created for concrete testing and was built for Giatec’s award-winning SmartRock wireless concrete sensor. SmartRock is used in more than 8,000 construction projects in 80 countries, and Roxi has access to millions of data points.

About GIATECG iatec is a global company that revolutionizes the construction industry by bringing smart test technology and real-time data collection to the forefront of every field. Giatec’s suite of hardware and software products leverages advanced technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), and the concrete lifecycle, including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technology (NDT). Overall, we are driving innovation and reducing concrete carbon dioxide emissions. For more information, please visit www.giatec.ca.

About Sustainable Development Technology Canada Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) allows Canadian companies to develop and deploy competitive clean technology solutions around the world, including climate change, clean air, clean water and clean soil. We help you solve the most pressing environmental problems. SDTC is a global benchmark for sustainable development innovation programming, taking a cross-Canada approach from seed to scale and working with the best of our peers and experts.

Media Contact Dobrila Moogk, Vice President, MarketingTel: +1 (877) 497-6278ext. 9280[email protected]

