PPE Decontamination Tool-Med-Tech Innovation, Finalist for National Technology Awards





Two solutions for decontaminating disposable and reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) used by medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic were selected as finalists for the National Technology Awards.

The ProXcide HPV decontamination robot and ProXpod portable decontamination chamber (developed by Inivos, an infection prevention and control specialist) have been selected for the Healthcare Tech of the Year category award.

Working with 50% of the UK NHS Trust to eradicate pathogenic microorganisms and ensure a safe medical space, Inivos launched a decontamination solution in response to urgent customer demand for PPE at the start of the pandemic.

The challenge was to determine if disposable PPE could be safely decontaminated and reused. Inivos developed a ProXcide robot using hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) dispersion after test results revealed that UV-C decontamination could not expose the entire surface of a PPE item. Dispersion of HPV should reach the surface of the target area to neutralize pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 and ensure that they are suitable for safe reuse, while maintaining PPE integrity. I understand.

Another issue was controlling various environmental parameters such as temperature and humidity to achieve the desired effect of PPE decontamination. ProXpod was launched in March 2020 to eliminate uncertainty about these variables and provide a dedicated portable chamber with a monitoring system for decontamination.

The combination of the two technologies can be used to decontaminate up to 3,000 FFP3 / N95 respiratory organs every 24 hours.

At the peak of the pandemic, the Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust used up to 1200 FFP masks per day. Their tests demonstrated the effectiveness of the system without compromising mask integrity or suitability, even after five successful decontamination cycles. In the study, the ProXpod / ProXcide combination was able to locally decontaminate up to 600 respiratory organs every 4 hours and approximately 3,000 FFP3s every 24 hours. This is almost three times the hospital requirement.

At the pandemic, ambulance and road ambulance crews incorporated the decontamination process into the normal cleaning process for the first time, and both Magpas Air Ambulance and Isle of Wight NFS Trust commissioned ProXpod and ProXcide to decontaminate the ambulance.

Daryl Brown, CEO of Magpas Air Ambulance, said: In addition to being called upon for incidents such as cardiac arrest, road accidents, and accidental injuries, the need to transport critical patients increased by 70% during this period. By commissioning this decontamination technology, we were able to meet that need, be confident in the safety of our team and patients, and continue to provide first-class service to the most ill patients in the region.

Rick Fentiman, Managing Director of Inivos, added: When the pandemic occurred, there was unprecedented global demand for PPE, such as facepiece respirator filtering. With massive shortages around the world, the medical sector is new to safely decontaminate PPE while maintaining integrity and allowing staff to be safely reused to protect staff from the risk of transmission in an emergency. We are pressured to find a way. We created ProXcide and ProXpod to relieve this pressure and help more healthcare professionals play their important role without worrying about lack of PPE to protect them. ..

It is an honor to assist healthcare professionals in the frontline battle with Covid-19. We are currently looking forward to expanding the use of ProXpod and ProXcide for continuous safe decontamination of medical devices.

Winners of the National Technology Awards will be announced on September 29th.

