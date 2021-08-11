Dead By Daylight fixes a weird Silent Hill Pyramid Headbutt bug





Screenshot: Behavior Interactive

The latest update to the multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight has fixed many bugs, but the most important changes are related to the pyramid head and his luscious loot.

Dead by Daylight unveiled a Silent Hill crossover last summer featuring Silent Hill 3’s protagonist Heather Mason and the permanent franchise icon Pyramid Head as playable characters. Almost immediately, fans were hooked on what looked like a significant upgrade to the ass of a helmeted monster. This was enough to send social media to a thirsty spiral in this era.

However, players were not impressed when the Pyramid Head was finally added to Dead by Daylight. Where is the butt of the promotional shot? They asked. With so much demand for more loot pyramid heads, developer Behavior Interactive actually addressed community concerns and told Polygon in June 2020 that it hadn’t made any changes to the killer’s rear end.

There was still the truth about the ass, but this seemed to bother fans for a while. In other words, it’s a patch note until yesterday. The long list of changes applied in the latest update included a bug fix that would fire the Dead by Daylight player base. Fixed an issue where the executioner’s rear would be too flat.

(The executioner is dead under the name of Daylights in Pyramid Head for those outside the loop.)

This single line was hit by many surprises. Did the developers finally admit that something happened to the butt of the pyramid head? Yes, yes, no.

G / O media may receive fees

I support my statement: The pyramid head behind was never weakened, Marie Claude Bernard of Behavior Interactives emailed Kotaku. That said, I recently found a bug in The Corrupted outfit. The cloth covering the executioner had a clipping problem, which flattened his ass completely. We’ll fix this and publish it in the next update on Tuesday.

So you have it. In certain situations, the pyramid head butt may appear less juicy than intended.

Of course, Behavior Interactive also knows that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. The entry in the “Known Issues” section of the patch notes may indicate that the executioner’s rear is still too flat. This is the implicit understanding of reality that you will never be pleased with everyone. In any case, I’m here hoping that this bug fix will eventually be enough to put this ass to sleep.

