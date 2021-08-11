Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earphones are a viable rival to Airpods





When you first try Razer’s new wireless earphones, you can’t help but notice that they’re lit.

But it’s not just that they light up. They can pulsate in music, or adapt a breath-like color-changing pattern as they shift between colors.

This is a strange option for the category of devices that value sound over appearance. To be honest, before using it, it seemed to be a device intended to impair sound quality.

That’s not the case with Razer’s second-generation Hammerhead True Wireless earphones. They sound great, so this is probably the first time we’ve discussed whether to use something other than a trusted Apple AirPods.

I’ve been testing Hammerhead earphones for over a week and have achieved a very powerful combination of vibrant sound, a comfortable fit and style, and an affordable $ 129.99. However, it lacks some important features that can be equal to or better than AirPods.

It’s pretty easy to set up. Pair it with your smartphone through the settings, then launch the Razer audio app to check battery life, adjust the equalizer settings, and remap some touch controls.

There is also another Chroma RGB app for fine-tuning the colors emitted by your earphones. You can choose a breathing pattern, an audiometer that pulses between songs, a spectrum that fades in and out between different colors, or static if connected to one color.

But let’s get down to the important part: how do they sound? I was really impressed. Using the Enhanced Bass option in the equalizer options makes the bass feel more punchy than the other earphones I’ve tried.

Hammerhead earphones have a very effective active noise canceling feature. This feature hides the surrounding sounds so you can focus on what you hear from the buds. There is also a pass-through option where you can choose to listen more around you.

The battery life of these buds is also amazing. According to Razer, users can get up to 32.5 hours of life between the bud itself and the rechargeable case. This is twice the original version of Hammerheads.

Like most earphones, the hammerhead also has touch controls that the user can activate while wearing. For example, you can tap the earphones once to pause a song, or tap twice to skip to the next song. Within the audio app, users can remap the controls and perform their favorite tasks with a tap.

However, compared to earphones such as AirPods and Amazon’s improved Echo Buds, Hammerheads lacks some notable features. Unlike AirPods, which automatically pause when you remove them from your ears, Hammerheads only stop playing after you close them inside the case.

Another important feature that is missing here is the ability to find the missing earphones. Apple and Amazon burned them through an app that can play the sound if the earphones are gone. Razer is not. And while this is more frustrating, there is no detailed way to track the battery life of a case within the app. Your only clue is an indicator light that changes from green to yellow to red to indicate the amount of juice left.

But for $ 129.99 (much cheaper than the $ 249.99 AirPods Pro for about the same price as Apple’s standard AirPods), Razer’s Hammerheads sound really good for anyone who wants to get high-quality earphones on a budget. Provides functionality.

