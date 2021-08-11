Google may cut wages for remote workers





Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Photo by Getty Images at Getty Images / Green Tech Festival)

Getty Images at the Green Tech Festival

Companies have always felt that they are benefiting their employees by having them work remotely. The fact that big companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and others worked tremendously well during the pandemic because almost everyone worked from home. Nevertheless, there was still an undercurrent of wanting people to return to the office.

Currently, Google employees who want to continue working remotely seem to have the potential to reduce their compensation depending on their location. The search engine giant has unveiled a new calculator to show the workers who will be paid if they work in different places.

The point is that wages are reduced for employees moving from big cities to the suburbs. For example, Google employees who live in New York City and work remotely do not see salary cuts. However, Reuters found that employees in Stamford, Connecticut, who work from home, get 15% less salary because they often commute to Big Apple.

Google employees who decide to move far away from the office could significantly reduce their payroll packages. Workers leaving San Francisco for Lake Tahoe, California’s expensive region, will cut wages significantly by 25%, Reuters said.

In May 2020, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he would allow employees to continue working at home forever. Dorsey said he wanted to enable employees to work where they felt most creative and productive.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said of remote work: At our scale, it will be the most positive company for remote work. This sounded noble and exaggerated, but it posed a fundamental threat to workers.

At first glance, Facebook, Twitter, Square, and other employees offered the opportunity to work remotely, commute to work, interact with annoying colleagues, endless face-to-face meetings, and bosses don’t have to stare at them. Was pleased.

Some say it’s not worth living in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, or any other city where you rent or pay a fortune. Taxes and living expenses are too high. Many leave the city and move to more affordable homes and places that offer better quality and a higher standard of living. This is a benefit for many suburbs and warm, sunny, low-tax states, and can be detrimental for cities where large numbers of people flee.

Here’s a Facebook catch: Employees need to tell their boss if they want to move to another location. According to Zuckerberg, people fleeing to low-cost cities can adjust their rewards based on their new location. He added ominously, at that point adjust your salary well to your location. It has serious implications for those who are not honest about this. Zuckerberg can now look for talent all over the country and around the world. This can be the worst trend for workers. The CEO arbitrates the cheapest and best job seekers in the world.

According to a Google spokesperson, our compensation package is always determined by location and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where our employees work. A representative of the company added that payments vary from city to city and from state to state.

However, not all tech companies do this. Reddit and Zillow have a location-agnostic payment model that doesn’t change a person’s payments based on where they live.

It makes sense why these companies are trying to bring people back to the office. Google, Facebook, and Amazon have invested heavily in corporate real estate, demonstrating that they are serious about returning their employees to the office.

Google’s parent company Alphabet has proposed building a large company town project in Mountain View, California. This is considered the Middle Field Park Master Plan. The tech giant builds a 40-acre corporate campus with a combination of housing, retail, parks and recreation.

Amazon has embarked on a $ 2.5 billion multipurpose office and retail complex in northern Virginia that can accommodate approximately 25,000 employees. The second headquarters, following Seattle, includes three 22-story office and retail buildings. Outdoor themes include forests, amphitheaters, walkways, large bicycle parking lots, and dog runs.

As another move to challenge the current trend of companies accepting telecommuting employees, social media giant Facebook is a beautiful, new and unused product from recreational equipment, Inc. (REI), an outdoor lifestyle retailer near Seattle. I bought a 400,000 square foot corporate campus headquarters.

The magnificent complex is an office space that matches the outdoor lifestyle brand, offering environmental and natural design and functionality. There are outdoor stairs, bridges, a courtyard, and skylights where workers can see the wide open sky.

